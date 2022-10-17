Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Badger Blueprint: Consistently inconsistent is Wisconsin’s identity through 7 games
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin take a look at the recurring mental mistakes in Wisconsin’s latest loss to Michigan State and where the Badgers are mentally after falling to 3-4. The guys...
‘It really shows our team identity’: On the ice, Badgers continue to win in a variety of ways
MADISON, Wis. — Ever since the Wisconsin women’s hockey team dropped its season opener to Penn State, it has been lights out. The Badgers are riding a seven-game win streak, which includes four shutouts and an overtime victory on the road. Over the weekend, Wisconsin completed its third...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women’s volleyball team without their consent. A statement released by the athletic department Wednesday evening said officials are aware...
Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America.
UW-Madison professor wins $800,000 ‘Genius Grant’
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Monica Kim has received a major award, being named one of 25 2022 MacArthur Fellows. The award, also known as the “Genius Grant,” includes $800,000 of no-strings-attached grant money. “I was so shocked,” Kim said. Often called one of...
Homecoming Blood Drive underway at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Homecoming Blood Drive at the University of Wisconsin-Madison kicked off Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The event is being hosted at the Nick recreation facility on West Dayton Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Donors are being encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance, but walk-ins will be accepted as space permits.
Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says
MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said...
Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed
BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo police said the students were involved in “homecoming-related activities” before the incident, while toilet paper was seen hanging from trees in the neighborhood where the incident took place.
Platteville Inclusive Playground Receives $100,000 Gift
The Platteville Inclusive Playground project has received a $100,000 gift. The Ben and Elizabeth Reeves family and the Friends of Edward Jones made the donation to support the playground’s picnic area, which will be named the Gratefulness Zone. A release says that Ben Reeves grew up in Creston, Iowa, eventually graduating from Drake University, earning a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and joining Edward Jones’ Platteville office in 1987. Elizabeth Reeves grew up in Dubuque and served as a special education and social studies teacher for 31 years. Their daughters, Alyson and Alaina, grew up in Platteville. Alaina Reeves is a full partner with Ben Reeves at Edward Jones. Work on the playground at Smith Park began in August. Once completed, the space will provide a safe, accessible play area for the Platteville community, regardless of ability level. Organizers anticipate the playground will be completed by the end of the year.
Affordable housing crisis impacts UW-Madison students aiming to live off-campus
MADISON, Wis. — It’s the time of year when many students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are scrambling to find housing for the upcoming academic year, and with a shortage of housing and rising enrollment, finding a place to live off-campus is becoming an even greater challenge. Lydia...
Richland Center and Highland Men Arrested
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Arena on Tuesday and requested the use of a K9 officer. As a result, 37 year old Dustin Haas of Richland Center was charged with Possession of Meth, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure to Install and a Probation Hold. 30 year old Austin Von Behren of Highland was also arrested for Operating While Revoked, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure To Install, and Possession of Meth. Both men were taken to the Iowa County Jail where they currently remain in custody.
‘Petal it Forward’: Lodi shop spreads positivity with bouquets of flowers
LODI, Wis. — The owners of a newly-opened flower shop in Lodi spread some love around their Columbia County community on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort to spread kindness. Prairie Winds Flower Market opened on Main Street at the same location as a former flower shop. The...
Madison Fire Department hiring firefighters and EMTs
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is hiring. For the first time in three years, MFD is accepting applications for full-time firefighter and EMT positions. No previous fire or EMT experience is required to apply. MFD has removed the citizenship requirement for the positions, meaning that anyone who...
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights.
Leaders stress importance of positive youth connections
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders in community-based youth organizations held a panel discussion Wednesday highlighting the importance of youth connection and engagement with positive adults in the community. Speakers stressed it’s important that kids find positive, meaningful connections to reduce the possibility of future violence. Megan Woodward from...
Woman From Boscobel Injured In Richland County Accident
Officials in Richland County say one person was injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday. Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 just East of Highway 193 around 11:35pm. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s department, deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Hannah Novy of Boscobel, unconscious but breathing a distance away from the vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch on the North Side of Highway 60 just west of Highway 193. Novy was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest east of Highway 193 in the ditch. Novy was taken to Richland Hospital by Muscoda EMS for serious injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
Truck Crashes In Richland County, One Person Injured
Authorities in Richland County responded to a one-vehicle crash in which a truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The crash happened Sunday around 5:45am on County Highway V near Cazenovia. The driver of the truck, 20 year old Riley Astle 20 of Cazenovia, was found conscious and breathing in front of the truck and was taken to Reedsburg Hospital by Cazenovia EMS. An investigation into the crash showed that the vehicle entered a ditch on the north side of County Highway V where it struck a culvert and the truck came to rest on a field road entrance. There was no report on Astle’s condition. The accident is still under investigation.
Combine Hits Parked Car in Downtown Darlington
Darlington Police are public’s help identifying a combine involved in a hit-and-run incident last month in Darlington. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. September 27. Darlington police wrote in an online announcement with video that a John Deere combine was driving north on Main Street when it hit a parked car and didn’t stop. Police say the operator of the combine might not have realized the parked car had been sideswiped and that they seek to identify the operator so the car can be fixed. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-776-4984.
One Vehicle Crash With Injury Near Boscobel
A man from Blue River has been charged with Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance–1st Offense Causing Injury after a crash in Grant County Tuesday just after 9pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 22 year old Chase Lee Smith of Blue River was traveling north on County Road T near Boscobel. With Smith in the vehicle were three juvenile passengers. Smith was negotiating a curve on the roadway when his vehicle experienced a mechanical issue. As a result, Smith lost control of the vehicle. Smith’s vehicle went off the road before rolling over multiple times and coming to a stop on top of round hay bales in a nearby field. One of the vehicles’ occupants had been ejected as a result of the crash. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken by EMS to the Boscobel Gunderson Emergency Room for their injuries. Smith was placed under arrest at the hospital and will be issued further citations. The case remains under further investigation. Assisting at the crash scene was Boscobel EMS, the Boscobel Fire Department, Blue River EMS, Fennimore EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
