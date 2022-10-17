A man from Blue River has been charged with Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance–1st Offense Causing Injury after a crash in Grant County Tuesday just after 9pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 22 year old Chase Lee Smith of Blue River was traveling north on County Road T near Boscobel. With Smith in the vehicle were three juvenile passengers. Smith was negotiating a curve on the roadway when his vehicle experienced a mechanical issue. As a result, Smith lost control of the vehicle. Smith’s vehicle went off the road before rolling over multiple times and coming to a stop on top of round hay bales in a nearby field. One of the vehicles’ occupants had been ejected as a result of the crash. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken by EMS to the Boscobel Gunderson Emergency Room for their injuries. Smith was placed under arrest at the hospital and will be issued further citations. The case remains under further investigation. Assisting at the crash scene was Boscobel EMS, the Boscobel Fire Department, Blue River EMS, Fennimore EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.

