Deaths Linked to Neglect, Error Raise Concerns About Quality of Care at This Safety Net Hospital – Vernal Coleman, ProPublica, with additional reporting by Nick Blumberg, WTTW/Chicago PBS

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
Chicago Police Board president announces opinion in fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo
Officer Eric Stillman shot the teen in the chest after chasing him down an alley in Little Village, authorities said.
Bronzeville Joins Growing List Of Chicago Neighborhoods Hiring Private Security To Stop Violence
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville will soon begin a pilot program to add private security to the area, bringing in a South Side-based company to collaborate with a community watchdog group to monitor busy streets and residential areas. Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the pilot program at a community last...
fox32chicago.com
3M patient records held by Advocate Aurora Health System potentially compromised
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Three million patient records held by Downers Grove and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System were potentially compromised. The breach was reported to the federal government on Friday — as required by law. Advocate posted a notice about the data breach on its website Wednesday. Advocate...
fox32chicago.com
Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital
CHICAGO - Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning. The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby. Cook County Health Officials says...
Advocate Aurora Health reports data breach affecting up to 3M patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system's electronic health records website.
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
police1.com
Chicago mayoral candidate calls for ‘reserve’ of 1,000 retired LEOs, use of drones to track fleeing suspects
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate and Ald. Sophia King on Thursday unveiled a plan to reinvigorate the city’s police department by enticing retired officers to return, expanding surveillance technology and overhauling work schedules to allow for more time off. King, who represents the 4th Ward, rolled out her...
Cook Co. treasurer says Chicago, suburbs losing tens of millions of dollars through tax law loophole
Tens of millions of dollars are being drained out of minority communities by a loophole in a law that is currently on the books.
fox32chicago.com
Latest fundraising has Paul Vallas eager for campaign fight in Chicago mayoral race
CHICAGO - After flexing newfound fundraising muscle, mayoral challenger Paul Vallas said Wednesday he will have the campaign cash he needs to shake off the arch-conservative, Republican label some opponents are trying to pin on him. A former Chicago Public Schools CEO, Vallas said he has $1.82 million cash on...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
‘Unbelievable Surge': Chicago-Area Doctors Report Rise in RSV, Respiratory Cases in Kids
Doctors in the Chicago area are reporting a rapid surge in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in children, which is putting hospitals on high alert as beds fill up earlier than usual and cases shift from what many have come to expect during cold and flu season. "The region is facing...
CHA to distribute 5,000 coats to families, children at 15th annual Operation Warm
Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is partnering with the national non-profit Operation Warm for the 15th year to give away 5,000 new winter coats to children living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022...
oakpark.com
Metra proposes ditching popular $100 Super Saver pass
The move would save money for commuters closer to downtown Chicago, but it would represent a fare hike for commuters in farther-flung Cook County suburbs and the collar counties. Metra monthly passes have traditionally been zone-based, with prices increasing the further one gets from downtown Chicago. The Super Saver Pass,...
CBS News
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Office buildings in Chicago transforming into apartments as people continue to work from home
CHICAGO - Quite a few office buildings in Chicago and across the country remain empty after the pandemic as workers continue to work from home. A new idea for that empty space? Housing. In Chicago, financial help is being offered to developers that will convert office buildings in the LaSalle...
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
thelewisflyer.com
Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy
During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
New initiative allows Cook County Sheriff's Office to track vehicles if stolen | How to register
The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.
Comments / 0