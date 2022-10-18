Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
State of the market: More homes on the market as months of supply jumps 60%
The days of intense bidding wars, and few homes for buyers to choose from in South Florida, are coming to a slow end. The South Florida real estate market is becoming a different market than the one buyers (and sellers) have been used to over the past two years. Homes are taking longer to sell, buyers have more options, and fewer sales are taking place. “I think the slowdown is becoming more ...
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Miami New Times
Dream State Brewing Joins Fort Lauderdale's Expanding Sistrunk Marketplace
A longtime dream has finally come to fruition for friends and entrepreneurs William Rivera and Paul Lombardozzi, who plan to open Dream State Brewing in Fort Lauderdale. The business partners tell New Times they recently signed a deal to take over the 6,000-square-foot brewery space formerly home to Khoffner Brewery inside the city's expanding Sistrunk Complex.
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Continues its Trend of Rising Mid-Market Condo Sales; Total Active Listings Increase for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the second consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the third straight month in September 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Homebuyers looking for homes in the $400K to...
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
tamaractalk.com
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
WSVN-TV
Swimming advisory issued for Miami Beach due to bacteria levels detected in water
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued in Miami Beach. The Florida Department of Health is warning people, Wednesday, about dangerous bacteria levels detected in the water at North Shore Ocean Terrace, near 73rd Street, making it unsafe for swimming. The advisory will remain in effect...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
cruzely.com
South Beach & Miami Beach Hotels Without Resort Fees
If you’ve been searching for a hotel in Miami Beach or specifically South Beach, then you may have made an alarming discovery: resort fees. Start to search for a place to stay and you’ll no doubt find that nearly every hotel in the touristy Miami Beach now has these fees tacked on to your total price for the room. So a hotel with a price tag of $150 a night might have an additional $30 “resort fee” tacked on, making the cost closer to $200 — and that’s before the sharp 14% in required taxes are included.
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
