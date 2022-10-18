If you’ve been searching for a hotel in Miami Beach or specifically South Beach, then you may have made an alarming discovery: resort fees. Start to search for a place to stay and you’ll no doubt find that nearly every hotel in the touristy Miami Beach now has these fees tacked on to your total price for the room. So a hotel with a price tag of $150 a night might have an additional $30 “resort fee” tacked on, making the cost closer to $200 — and that’s before the sharp 14% in required taxes are included.

