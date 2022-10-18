Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
appalachianhistory.net
Bringing Back the American Chestnut
Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Humans: The Real Apex Predators for a Good 2 Million Years
Prehistoric cuisine was far from lean and green. They are now at the apex of the food chain. According to a study of our Pleistocene ancestors' diets, Prehistoric cuisine wasn't exactly lean and green. For nearly 2 million years, Homo sapiens as well as their predecessors eschewed salad in favor...
getnews.info
getnews.info
woodfloorbusiness.com
Readers Respond: What Outdated Wood Flooring Trend Do You Hope Never Comes Back?
WFB asked followers on Facebook and Instagram to share what outdated wood flooring trend they hope to never see again. Here’s what they said:. Dark-stained floors; 20 years ago I used to do one a month now it’s one every two years. Robbie Prevatt. ⅜-inch prefinished engineered wood...
This revolutionary city will cost $500 billion to build and has shocked architects from around the world
Saudi Arabia is revolutionizing how we think about cities. Saudi Arabia is planning to build a 500-mile-long mega-city. The city, dubbed 'The Line' is constructed along an artificial river, and will be home to more than 1 million people. The city will be built along 'The Line,' a stretch of greenery that will house schools, a transportation system and parks.
watchers.news
Very bright fireball turns night into day over southern Spain
A very bright fireball was recorded over southern Spain at 18:46 UTC on October 14, 2022., briefly turning night into day. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 53 000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about...
myscience.org
Ancient inscription unveiled to the public
One of the longest surviving inscriptions from Ancient Britain is being unveiled to the public for the first time ever at the University. The stone bearing the ancient words was unearthed at Bainbridge in Wensleydale in 1960 by a team from the University but it was so heavy that it had to be housed in a basement on campus.
