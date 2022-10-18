WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Diwali and Dhanteras are unlike any other time of the year, with every celebration steeped in tradition and jewelry serving as a shining symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity. In celebration of this festive season, Tanishq- India’s largest jewelry retail brand, decided to celebrate with the discerning customers of the region. The brand is hosting a festive trunk show in New Jersey. Taking place at Lake Chateau Banquets, 1002 US.9 North Woodbridge, the event starts from October 18th to 31st and showcases an array of latest collections in gold and diamond, precious gemstones including Polki, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, set in 18kt and 22kt gold. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005476/en/ Tanishq New Jersey Trunk Show, October 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 MINUTES AGO