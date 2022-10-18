Read full article on original website
Related
legalsportsreport.com
Online Maryland Sports Betting Finally Nearing Reality
Online Maryland sports betting applications are rolling in and a launch before the new year appears in line. Ten applicants already submitted their information prior to Friday’s deadline, according to an update provided to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission at its meeting Wednesday. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission will meet Oct. 27 to push those 10 applicants ahead with alternative licensing qualifications.
legalsportsreport.com
Powerful Tribal Leader Says California Voters Don’t Want Online Sports Betting
A leader of one of the most powerful tribes in California claims voters in the Golden State simply don’t want to legalize online CA sports betting via Prop 27. Just 27% of CA voters supported Proposition 27, which would legalize online sports betting, according to recent independent polling data by UC-Berkeley and the LA Times.
Comments / 0