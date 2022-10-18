ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
legalsportsreport.com

Online Maryland Sports Betting Finally Nearing Reality

Online Maryland sports betting applications are rolling in and a launch before the new year appears in line. Ten applicants already submitted their information prior to Friday’s deadline, according to an update provided to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission at its meeting Wednesday. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission will meet Oct. 27 to push those 10 applicants ahead with alternative licensing qualifications.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy