Industrial Output Increases to a Record High in September – Robert Hughes
Total industrial production increased 0.4 percent in September to a record high after decreasing 0.1 percent in August. Total industrial production is up in six of the last nine months. Over the past year, total industrial output is up 5.3 percent (see first chart). Total industrial capacity utilization increased 0.2...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Inflated Hopes and Burst Bubbles – Alexander William Salter
September’s inflation numbers aren’t good. Prices rose 8.2 percent year-over-year, down slightly from the last release, yet still painful. The biggest news is “core” inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. Core inflation hit 6.6 percent year-over-year, the highest since 1982. High core inflation suggests price pressures are broad-based, rather than limited to a few supply-constrained areas of the economy.
Interview: This is Most Unusual Bear Market Ever – Mike Swanson
I was interviewed yesterday by Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com about the markets. As predicted, Robinhooders trading themselves into oblivion.
What Do Supply and Demand Curves Really Tell Us? Not Very Much – Frank Shostak
It is commonly held that prices of goods and services can be produced by means of supply and demand curves. These curves describe the relationship between the prices and the quantity of goods supplied and demanded. Within the framework of supply-demand curves, an increase in the price of a good...
