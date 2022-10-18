ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Industrial Output Increases to a Record High in September – Robert Hughes

Total industrial production increased 0.4 percent in September to a record high after decreasing 0.1 percent in August. Total industrial production is up in six of the last nine months. Over the past year, total industrial output is up 5.3 percent (see first chart). Total industrial capacity utilization increased 0.2...
wallstreetwindow.com

Inflated Hopes and Burst Bubbles – Alexander William Salter

September’s inflation numbers aren’t good. Prices rose 8.2 percent year-over-year, down slightly from the last release, yet still painful. The biggest news is “core” inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. Core inflation hit 6.6 percent year-over-year, the highest since 1982. High core inflation suggests price pressures are broad-based, rather than limited to a few supply-constrained areas of the economy.
wallstreetwindow.com

What Do Supply and Demand Curves Really Tell Us? Not Very Much – Frank Shostak

It is commonly held that prices of goods and services can be produced by means of supply and demand curves. These curves describe the relationship between the prices and the quantity of goods supplied and demanded. Within the framework of supply-demand curves, an increase in the price of a good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy