Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
After withdrawing from Madison police monitor job, former Parole Commission head takes violence prevention role in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — John Tate II, the former head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who was hired to be — and days later turned down the job as — Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor, has instead taken a job as Racine’s violence prevention manager. City...
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women’s volleyball team without their consent. A statement released by the athletic department Wednesday evening said officials are aware...
Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed
BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo police said the students were involved in “homecoming-related activities” before the incident, while toilet paper was seen hanging from trees in the neighborhood where the incident took place.
UW-Madison professor wins $800,000 ‘Genius Grant’
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Monica Kim has received a major award, being named one of 25 2022 MacArthur Fellows. The award, also known as the “Genius Grant,” includes $800,000 of no-strings-attached grant money. “I was so shocked,” Kim said. Often called one of...
‘Human trafficking in real life doesn’t look like the movies:’ Law enforcement, advocates share how minors are trafficked in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — Over the weekend, the Madison Police Department arrested a man they say trafficked and sexually assaulted multiple children while working at a 7-Eleven on State Street. It may not be what many of us may think when hearing about human trafficking, but officials say situations in movies and TV of masked men taking a child often hide the reality of many trafficking crimes.
Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says
MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday...
DNR to begin collecting, disposing firefighting foam containing PFAS
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began a program Monday to collect and dispose of firefighting foam waste that contains PFAS. Under a $1 million deal included in Governor Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget, North Shore Environmental Construction Inc. will collect and get rid of at least 25,000 gallons of foam from fire departments across the state.
With record demand for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving baskets, help is still needed
MADISON, Wis. — Within 24 hours of registration opening for the Goodman Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year, nearly 3,000 people signed up to receive the meal baskets, setting a record and showing the growing need in the community. In total, 2,911 registrants submitted their names...
Homecoming Blood Drive underway at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Homecoming Blood Drive at the University of Wisconsin-Madison kicked off Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The event is being hosted at the Nick recreation facility on West Dayton Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Donors are being encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance, but walk-ins will be accepted as space permits.
‘Petal it Forward’: Lodi shop spreads positivity with bouquets of flowers
LODI, Wis. — The owners of a newly-opened flower shop in Lodi spread some love around their Columbia County community on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort to spread kindness. Prairie Winds Flower Market opened on Main Street at the same location as a former flower shop. The...
Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America.
UW-Madison alum nearing complete collection of 112 Homecoming buttons
MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a week stepped in traditions of block parties, pep rallies, pink flamingoes on Bascom Hill and Homecoming buttons. It’s because of that last tradition that Pete Christianson stands out among alumni of the university. The Wisconsin...
UW-P Alumnus Provides Estate Gift of Over $1 Million
University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials have announced a more than $1 million estate gift from a late alumnus. Gerald Gunderson, who graduated from UW-Platteville in 1965, died in 2021. The estate gift, which will support nine scholarships he previously established at the university, is one of the largest estate gifts in UW-Platteville Foundation’s history. Gunderson earned a general science degree from UW-Platteville and a master’s degree in biology from Northern Michigan University and went on to teach middle school science for 30 years,
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, Fox Lake police say
FOX LAKE, Wis. — Officials in Fox Lake say a missing 12-year-old boy who had last been seen Wednesday evening has been found safe. Jack Couey went missing around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the Fox Lake Police Department said on Facebook. Police reported he had been found as...
Domestic Dispute Leads To Disorderly Conduct Arrest
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Summit Road in Shullsburg Saturday around 1:30pm for a domestic dispute. As a result, 66 year old Keven Morrison of Shullsburg was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Morrison was taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer posing as sergeant
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s officials warned people Monday about a scammer posing as a sergeant. Officials said that multiple people reported receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as Rock County Patrol Sergeant Reed. The call allegedly told people to send them money to fix a legal matter.
Platteville Chamber To Celebrate National Women in Business Month
October is National Women in Business Month, and the Platteville Regional Chamber is planning to celebrate all women in the Chamber member workforce. On Tuesday, October 25th at 7:30 a.m., all women in business are welcome to come to the Chamber office for a free continental breakfast and networking opportunity. Mara Keyes, Regional Project Director for Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will be present for any questions or for information regarding programming for the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.
Woman From Boscobel Injured In Richland County Accident
Officials in Richland County say one person was injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday. Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 just East of Highway 193 around 11:35pm. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s department, deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Hannah Novy of Boscobel, unconscious but breathing a distance away from the vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch on the North Side of Highway 60 just west of Highway 193. Novy was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest east of Highway 193 in the ditch. Novy was taken to Richland Hospital by Muscoda EMS for serious injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
UW-Platteville and NICC Sign Agreements
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Northeast Iowa Community College has signed three new articulation agreements that will streamline transfer opportunities for students pursuing agriculture. The agreements establish pathways of transfer for NICC’s Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agriculture Business, Conservation Agronomist and Dairy Science Technology to UW-Platteville’s Bachelor of Science degree programs in Agribusiness, Soil and Crop Science and Dairy Science, respectively. The new agreements go into effect immediately.
