Officials in Richland County say one person was injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday. Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 just East of Highway 193 around 11:35pm. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s department, deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Hannah Novy of Boscobel, unconscious but breathing a distance away from the vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch on the North Side of Highway 60 just west of Highway 193. Novy was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest east of Highway 193 in the ditch. Novy was taken to Richland Hospital by Muscoda EMS for serious injuries. The accident is still under investigation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO