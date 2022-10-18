Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Officials say they were called to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. The fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some smoke and fire damage but the people and pets in the home were not hurt. Fire officials are reminding people who have fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned if necessary before you start to burn wood. A cool end to the story – after the fire was out, several members of the Olivia Fire Crew attended the FFA breakfast at BOLD High School wearing their firefighting gear.

OLIVIA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO