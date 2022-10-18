Read full article on original website
Christmas parade to light up Alexandria’s Broadway!
(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say there will be an exciting new event that will help ring in the holiday season in Alexandria this year – the Lights on Broadway Holiday Light Parade. The parade is being held in conjunction with the popular Christmas in the Fort and Light up Broadway Christmas lighting ceremony that has been a tradition for the community for years. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 25th.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Cornea transplant a historic first in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--On October 12, Dr. Brent Kramer became the first surgeon to perform a partial thickness corneal transplant (DMEK) in Alexandria, MN. Dr. Deborah Gess Ristvedt and Dr. Timothy Gess joined Dr. Kramer in the operating room for this milestone. Cornea transplants are critical to retaining vision for patients with...
Henry Deike
Henry Deike, age 98, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his residence in Willmar. …
FIRE DAMAGES HOUSE IN OLIVIA
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Officials say they were called to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. The fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some smoke and fire damage but the people and pets in the home were not hurt. Fire officials are reminding people who have fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned if necessary before you start to burn wood. A cool end to the story – after the fire was out, several members of the Olivia Fire Crew attended the FFA breakfast at BOLD High School wearing their firefighting gear.
Combine, semi collided north of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A combine driver was slightly injured when his vehicle and a semi collided north of Olivia Sunday night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, 8 miles north of Olivia. The John Deere Combine, driven by 24-year-old Austin Tersteeg of Olivia, was southbound on 14th, and the semi, which was towing another semi tractor trailer, was northbound on 14 when they collided. Tersteeg was taken to the Olivia Hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 32-year-old Christian Quiroz of Willmar, and his passenger, were not injured.
Traffic signal, J-turn rejected as safety options on Highway 23 at New London
(New London MN-) MnDot says following a community input process, the number of potential improvements for the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has been narrowed from four to two. Both the interchange and roundabout concepts showed support from the community and will move forward in the process for further community input. The J-turn and traffic signal concepts are not moving forward.
Merry Netland
Merry Netland, 77, of Pennock, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 27, at First Covenant Church in Willmar and will be live-streamed on the church’s website. Interment will be at Frank Lake Covenant Cemetery in rural Murdock. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, October 26, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Frank Lake Covenant Cemetery, Samaritan’s Purse, or Safe Avenues.
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paul M. Jensen
Paul M. Jensen, 88, of Willmar, formerly of the Belgrade area, died Tuesday, October 18th at Carris Health Care Center and Therapy Suites in Willmar. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 26th at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, rural Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Tuesday, October 25th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
Authorities searching for missing juvenile possibly in Willmar
(Owatonna, MN)-- The Owatonna Police Department has been conducting an investigation to locate 15 year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. Alexa is 5’3”, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe she is possibly with an adult male relative living in the Willmar area. The male is Carlos Castillo-Torrez. If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or Owatonna Police Department Detective Quinlan at 507-676-4177.
James Kadlec
James Kadlec, age 83, of Olivia, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Father Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Military rites will follow the service and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia; with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the mass at the church on Wednesday. Memorials are preferred to St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Renville County Walk in the Park.
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services
As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
St. Augusta Fire Leaves Two People Unharmed
A House in St. Augusta just South of St. Cloud was ablaze on Tuesday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call of a house fire at the address of 1997 238th Street in the city of St. Augusta at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. 57-year-old David Miller...
Willmar man facing explosives charges
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says on November 20th of last year, 39-year-old Brian Kohls illegally possessed they items, none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Kohls is also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
Grove City teen arrested for threats at Paynesville High School
(Paynesville MN-) The West Central Tribune reports an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School Student is under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school and target three staff members and a student as alleged targets. The paper says Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested at his home in Grove City Monday and appeared in Stearns County District Court Wednesday on five counts of Felony Threats of Violence. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000. The criminal complaint says several students told police they heard Herr-Ramirez make the threats both on Monday and on October 14th. Police say when they arrested him, he had an airsoft pellet gun with him.
