Government data proves ‘corporate greed’ isn’t causing inflation, contrary to Dem claims: economists
Data from the Biden administrations shows "corporate greed" is not the main cause of inflation and that companies are sparing customers from some price hikes.
The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off
People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
CNBC
66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, report finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
Gen Z and millennials are reframing layoffs, stripping away the shame and pointing the finger of blame at the company that let them go
TikTok user Stephan Brown said in a video posted last week: “In the beginning, I was kind of beating myself up—did I do something wrong? Was it based off my performance? Am I the problem?”
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
White House claims Americans save $420 million at gas pump despite high prices
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touted savings at the gas pump on Tuesday despite elevated gas prices from two years ago.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Rental Trap: Landlords are charging tenants ‘pet rent’ and $600 fees. Some pet owners, already under pressure from rising rents, are not happy.
With rental prices rising nationwide, there has never been a better time to examine how high housing costs impact everyday Americans. The Rental Trap is a new MarketWatch column profiling tenants’ issues, including renters who spend a high portion of their income on housing. Pet lovers, of course, know...
Millions of Americans Can No Longer Afford a House
The number of people who can buy a home has declined and demand for residential real estate has disappeared.
Upworthy
People compare living costs from the past and now, realize we're living in a world built for the rich
Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."
straightarrownews.com
Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten
Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Black Swan Warning for Investors
We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Washington Examiner
White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'
The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
boundingintocrypto.com
Robert Kiyosaki Says US Dollar Is Toast Citing Saudi Arabia’s Request to Join BRICS – Economics Bitcoin News
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says the U.S. dollar is toast, citing Saudi Arabia’s request to join the BRICS nations that comprise Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Robert Kiyosaki’s Latest US Dollar Warning. The author of Rich Dad...
thenewscrypto.com
Jim Rogers Warns That Upcoming Recession Must Be Worst
Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime. Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%. In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen.
MedicalXpress
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they're so stressed they can't function
Americans are struggling with multiple external stressors that are out of their personal control, with 27% reporting that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Association. A majority of adults cited inflation (83%), violence and crime (75%), the current...
wealthinsidermag.com
Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’
While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
