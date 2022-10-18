ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Fortune

The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off

People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report

Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Upworthy

People compare living costs from the past and now, realize we're living in a world built for the rich

Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."
straightarrownews.com

Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten

Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Entrepreneur

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Washington Examiner

White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'

The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
thenewscrypto.com

Jim Rogers Warns That Upcoming Recession Must Be Worst

Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime. Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%. In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen.
MedicalXpress

More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they're so stressed they can't function

Americans are struggling with multiple external stressors that are out of their personal control, with 27% reporting that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Association. A majority of adults cited inflation (83%), violence and crime (75%), the current...
wealthinsidermag.com

Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’

While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
