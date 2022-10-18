Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO