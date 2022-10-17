Read full article on original website
Liberation Means New Occupation Poem by Chan Mongol
All high class leaders play dirty. Subjects never get the priority. A free country is a restricted prison.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Berchtesgaden: Nazi Sites in an Alpine Setting
What’s left of Adolf Hitler’s extravagant lodge, mountaintop chalet, second seat of government, and miles of underground bunkers in Berchtesgaden? Travel writer Rick Steves takes us on a tour. As I fingered the jagged green marble of a chipped-up fireplace mantle, my guide told me the story. This...
How the high seas became a renegades’ refuge, from libertarian micronations to floating abortion clinics
The lawlessness of the oceans has given rise to countless absurd and remarkable stories of renegades and mavericks seeking to escape national sovereignty. Sealand is a perfect example. A “micronation” consisting of an eerie metal platform atop a concrete base that is located a few miles off the coast of England in the North Sea, Sealand was originally built as a British antiaircraft outpost. On Christmas Eve 1966, Paddy Roy Bates, a retired British army major, drove a small boat, used a grappling hook and rope, clambered onto the abandoned platform, declared it conquered and deemed it a gift for his wife, Joan.
Blackness Of Light Poem by Satish Verma
To me. I am afraid of myself, my hands. very cruel. People roam as predators. Pain moves house to house. You start finding faults in your books.
Another Invocation Poem by Gert Strydom
Putin only see knights and tradition like Prussia,. where in acts, rhetoric of lies they are alike. In Kherson after withdrawal Putin plans a savage act:. nuclear or chemical it will be just another atrocity,. it will not change how nations do Russia see;. he wants with a nuclear weapon...
War Is Vanquished By Love In The Long Run! Poem by Ramesh T A
Again wars go on in a protracted manner in the world ever;. Boss does all by force but leader achieves all by love sure!. Things done out of love are justified ever as they are harmless;. But all things done out of force are harmful as that's injustice;. Truth, justice...
Six Chinese nationals charged with harassing, trying to coerce US resident to return to China
Two Chinese nationals in the U.S. and four others who live in China were charged in a scheme to harass a U.S. resident to return to his homeland.
Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase
Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine's power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war
Pulitzer Winning Photographer Barred from Flying to U.S. To Accept Award
A photographer who was awarded a Pulitzer prize for her pictures of India’s coronavirus crisis has been stopped from flying to the U.S. to receive the award. Indian immigration officials stopped Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a photographer who works with Reuters, from boarding her flight with no explanation. Mattoo was...
Novel by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
LONDON (AP) — Writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction on Monday for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” a satirical “afterlife noir” set during Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war. Karunatilaka, one of Sri Lanka’s leading authors, won the 50,000 pound...
Ukraine - Russia War - How Long Will Their Vendetta Last? Poem by Bernedita Rosinha Pinto
As I look at the war that is so outrageous. so mightily, so pitilessly, so ceaselessly. so callous, so destructive. in the name of бог (God) to re-calculate the worth of peace. and to discard the futility of war.
