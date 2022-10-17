Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
With record demand for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving baskets, help is still needed
MADISON, Wis. — Within 24 hours of registration opening for the Goodman Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year, nearly 3,000 people signed up to receive the meal baskets, setting a record and showing the growing need in the community. In total, 2,911 registrants submitted their names...
x1071.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5M to Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $5 million to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday. In a news release, foundation officials said the money will help it accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative, which brings together dozens of groups from Dodge and Jefferson counties to help promote kindergarten readiness and early classroom success once students get to school.
x1071.com
Leaders stress importance of positive youth connections
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders in community-based youth organizations held a panel discussion Wednesday highlighting the importance of youth connection and engagement with positive adults in the community. Speakers stressed it’s important that kids find positive, meaningful connections to reduce the possibility of future violence. Megan Woodward from...
x1071.com
Platteville Inclusive Playground Receives $100,000 Gift
The Platteville Inclusive Playground project has received a $100,000 gift. The Ben and Elizabeth Reeves family and the Friends of Edward Jones made the donation to support the playground’s picnic area, which will be named the Gratefulness Zone. A release says that Ben Reeves grew up in Creston, Iowa, eventually graduating from Drake University, earning a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and joining Edward Jones’ Platteville office in 1987. Elizabeth Reeves grew up in Dubuque and served as a special education and social studies teacher for 31 years. Their daughters, Alyson and Alaina, grew up in Platteville. Alaina Reeves is a full partner with Ben Reeves at Edward Jones. Work on the playground at Smith Park began in August. Once completed, the space will provide a safe, accessible play area for the Platteville community, regardless of ability level. Organizers anticipate the playground will be completed by the end of the year.
x1071.com
Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says
MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday...
x1071.com
Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America.
x1071.com
Proposal Would Turn Soccer Field in Humane Society and Daycare
Lancaster Common Council members have expressed support for a multimillion-dollar proposal that would turn a city soccer field into the location for a new humane society and child care center. A report says the project would split the current location of the Schacht Soccer Field into two parcels for use by the Grant County Humane Society and Maple Street Kids Daycare. Project developer Ted Schacht, who originally donated the land to the city in 1998, said the site is currently underused which would be remedied by the proposed development. City Administrator David Carlson says the next steps for the development include meetings between project leaders and nearby residents to get community feedback before the issue returns before the city council.
x1071.com
Affordable housing crisis impacts UW-Madison students aiming to live off-campus
MADISON, Wis. — It’s the time of year when many students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are scrambling to find housing for the upcoming academic year, and with a shortage of housing and rising enrollment, finding a place to live off-campus is becoming an even greater challenge. Lydia...
x1071.com
UW-Madison professor wins $800,000 ‘Genius Grant’
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Monica Kim has received a major award, being named one of 25 2022 MacArthur Fellows. The award, also known as the “Genius Grant,” includes $800,000 of no-strings-attached grant money. “I was so shocked,” Kim said. Often called one of...
x1071.com
Arrow Ridge Business Park Selected As Site For Housing Project
The Lancaster Common Council has approved using the Arrow Ridge Business Park site for an $8 million workforce housing project which will create two 20-unit apartment complexes. City Administrator David Carlson says the housing is for individuals or families who have good jobs, but they make too much money for low-income housing and they don’t have enough money to go out and build a new house or get a market-rate apartment. The city council points out that the Arrow Ridge site offers several benefits, including full service of utilities and a stormwater pond, proximity to employers in the park and city ownership of the property, which reduces the land acquisition costs. City officials now will work on finalizing the development agreement with Wisconsin Management Company.
x1071.com
Richland Center and Highland Men Arrested
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Arena on Tuesday and requested the use of a K9 officer. As a result, 37 year old Dustin Haas of Richland Center was charged with Possession of Meth, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure to Install and a Probation Hold. 30 year old Austin Von Behren of Highland was also arrested for Operating While Revoked, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure To Install, and Possession of Meth. Both men were taken to the Iowa County Jail where they currently remain in custody.
x1071.com
Combine Hits Parked Car in Downtown Darlington
Darlington Police are public’s help identifying a combine involved in a hit-and-run incident last month in Darlington. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. September 27. Darlington police wrote in an online announcement with video that a John Deere combine was driving north on Main Street when it hit a parked car and didn’t stop. Police say the operator of the combine might not have realized the parked car had been sideswiped and that they seek to identify the operator so the car can be fixed. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-776-4984.
x1071.com
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women’s volleyball team without their consent. A statement released by the athletic department Wednesday evening said officials are aware...
x1071.com
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said...
x1071.com
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights.
x1071.com
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, Fox Lake police say
FOX LAKE, Wis. — Officials in Fox Lake say a missing 12-year-old boy who had last been seen Wednesday evening has been found safe. Jack Couey went missing around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the Fox Lake Police Department said on Facebook. Police reported he had been found as...
x1071.com
Lancaster Police Department Seeking Help From Cameras
The Lancaster Police Department is looking for help from the community to assist in solving incidents when they occur. The department is asking for community members to let them know if they have a home or business surveillance system that they could view if something would occur in their neighborhood. Sharing the information does not require residents to provide direct access to the equipment or recordings. The information you would be asked to provide is:
x1071.com
‘Human trafficking in real life doesn’t look like the movies:’ Law enforcement, advocates share how minors are trafficked in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — Over the weekend, the Madison Police Department arrested a man they say trafficked and sexually assaulted multiple children while working at a 7-Eleven on State Street. It may not be what many of us may think when hearing about human trafficking, but officials say situations in movies and TV of masked men taking a child often hide the reality of many trafficking crimes.
x1071.com
Woman From Boscobel Injured In Richland County Accident
Officials in Richland County say one person was injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday. Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 just East of Highway 193 around 11:35pm. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s department, deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Hannah Novy of Boscobel, unconscious but breathing a distance away from the vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch on the North Side of Highway 60 just west of Highway 193. Novy was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest east of Highway 193 in the ditch. Novy was taken to Richland Hospital by Muscoda EMS for serious injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash With Injury Near Boscobel
A man from Blue River has been charged with Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance–1st Offense Causing Injury after a crash in Grant County Tuesday just after 9pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 22 year old Chase Lee Smith of Blue River was traveling north on County Road T near Boscobel. With Smith in the vehicle were three juvenile passengers. Smith was negotiating a curve on the roadway when his vehicle experienced a mechanical issue. As a result, Smith lost control of the vehicle. Smith’s vehicle went off the road before rolling over multiple times and coming to a stop on top of round hay bales in a nearby field. One of the vehicles’ occupants had been ejected as a result of the crash. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken by EMS to the Boscobel Gunderson Emergency Room for their injuries. Smith was placed under arrest at the hospital and will be issued further citations. The case remains under further investigation. Assisting at the crash scene was Boscobel EMS, the Boscobel Fire Department, Blue River EMS, Fennimore EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
Comments / 0