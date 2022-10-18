ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital.

The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 around 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to DPD.

If you have any additional information regarding this investigation, contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3369.

