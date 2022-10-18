Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital.
The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 around 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to DPD.
If you have any additional information regarding this investigation, contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3369.
