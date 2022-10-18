The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300 billion staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum Merge. Staking Rewards, staking’s leading data aggregator, will be hosting the full-day, in-person event at LX Factory in Lisbon on Nov. 8 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The summit will be bringing together some of the foremost experts and investors from across the industry, including speakers from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot and many more.

10 HOURS AGO