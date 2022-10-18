Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: See you next October?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hip joint for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s great that you stopped by this evening. I hope you’ll make it a habit. There are plenty of good seats still available. Is it raining out? We can check your umbrella if it is. Settle in for a spell. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Cody Bellinger
The first thing you need to know here is that Cody Bellinger is not a free agent — yet. He’s 27 years old and just finished up a $17 million contract in his second-to-last year of arbitration eligibility. Bellinger has had three really bad years in a row,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, October 21
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Make it Happ-en?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the happiest happening for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. If you’ve spent the evening watching baseball, you’ve come to the right place. Come on in and join us. There are still a few tables available. Settle in and mingle. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Ian Happ is the Cubs’ sole 2022 Gold Glove finalist
The Rawlings company, which sponsors MLB’s Gold Glove Awards, made announcements today about this year’s finalists for each position. Ian Happ, who made great strides forward defensively by playing pretty much exclusively in left field this year (146 games in left field, just three in center), is one of the finalists at that position for a Gold Glove. The other two finalists are David Peralta, who split 2022 between Arizona and Tampa Bay, and Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks abridged too far?
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Cubs news is gonna be thin on the ground during the playoffs. Hopefully we...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' cycles in an inning, Part 2
Between Opening Day of 1915 and Closing Day of 2022, the Cubs hit for a cycle in an inning at least 89 times. "At least" is because baseball-reference.com does not have play-by-play for games between 1915 and 1959 in which Cubs hit 265 triples, by far the rarest of the hits in a cycle. (It also is missing 1 such game in 1965.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB League Championship Series: Phillies vs. Padres Game 2, Yankees vs. Astros Game 1
Just how far did that Kyle Schwarber home run go in Game 1?. In case you missed it (and Bryce Harper’s reaction is priceless) [VIDEO]. I don’t know about you, but I’m rooting for the Phillies — in this series, and if they win, in the World Series too.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: The Championship Series are set (and started)
Blame it on the rain if you want, but we had to wait right up to the bitter end to see which team would be the final one to move on to the AL Championship Series, and after plenty of upsets with 100-win teams so far in the postseason, it was never a sure thing for the Yankees. But at the end of the ALDS, it was the Yankees who bested the Guardians and punched a ticket for more October baseball.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field construction update: October 20
I was in the neighborhood around Wrigley Field doing something non-Cubs related Thursday afternoon and thought I’d stop by the ballpark to see what was going on construction-wise. As you can see by the photos above, construction on the sports book continues. As far as I know, there’s no...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
There’s a Friday night home game on the Cubs’ 2023 schedule, a step in the right direction
When I was putting together yesterday’s article on the Cubs’ season ticket price decrease, one thing stood out to me on next year’s schedule. The headline here should help you guess what that is:. That’s right. A scheduled Friday night home game at Wrigley Field, specifically 7:05...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023 by an average of 5 percent
Cubs season ticket holders received their invoices for 2023 today and the pleasant surprise is that prices went down an average of 5 percent. The 2022 invoice for my bleacher season ticket was for $3,816.88 per ticket (including the amusement tax), an average price per game of $47.12. The price for a full season bleacher ticket for 2023 is $3,569.44, an average of $44.07 per game. That’s a decrease of 6.75 percent, which is among the largest decreases for season tickets, per this article by Meghan Montemurro in the Tribune, which says the decreases range from 2.7 percent to 6.7 percent — as noted above, the drop for bleacher tickets is slightly higher than the top of that range.
