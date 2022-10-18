Blame it on the rain if you want, but we had to wait right up to the bitter end to see which team would be the final one to move on to the AL Championship Series, and after plenty of upsets with 100-win teams so far in the postseason, it was never a sure thing for the Yankees. But at the end of the ALDS, it was the Yankees who bested the Guardians and punched a ticket for more October baseball.

2 DAYS AGO