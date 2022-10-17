Read full article on original website
Related
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Running Back Josh Williams
Josh Williams was born in Houston, Texas, and he has been a lifelong fan of LSU. His father, Jermaine, led the way for his love for football, as he played four seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the Buccaneers, Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs. His little brother, Jordan, is also a Division I athlete, entering his freshman season for Texas A&M’s basketball team.
High school football: Top regular-season performances of 2022
After 10 weeks of high school football games across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, it’s time to look back at the top performances of the regular season. There were some big nights. A pair of players topped the 350-yard rushing mark on the same night, while one quarterback threw for more than 500 yards. At least four players racked up more than 200 receiving yards in a game. Here’s a look at 10 of the top single-game performances of the 2022 season. 1. Connor Smith, Gibsonburg: Ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries against Tiffin Calvert in Week 4.
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Wide Receiver Jaray Jenkins
For the last few years, it seems like Jaray Jenkins always has the answer. From the little kid chasing his older brother around a football field, to drowning in darkness as a senior in high school, to scoring game-winning touchdowns and dancing in the end zone, he has always found the answer.
Comments / 0