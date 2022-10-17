After 10 weeks of high school football games across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, it’s time to look back at the top performances of the regular season. There were some big nights. A pair of players topped the 350-yard rushing mark on the same night, while one quarterback threw for more than 500 yards. At least four players racked up more than 200 receiving yards in a game. Here’s a look at 10 of the top single-game performances of the 2022 season. 1. Connor Smith, Gibsonburg: Ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries against Tiffin Calvert in Week 4.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO