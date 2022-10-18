Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
DNR web site shows PFAS levels in drinking water
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) -Data as it relates to PFAS in Wisconsin can now be found in one place on the Wisconsin DNRs website. The new reporting tool covers sampling for PFAS done in drinking water, surface water, and consumption like in fish. Right now, the results of PFAS are scattered....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Last Call for Early Voter Registration in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Wednesday is the last day to get yourself registered to vote for the November midterm. The State Elections Commission says all mailed voter registration information must be postmarked by October 19 and received by the local election clerk. Additionally, after today you will no longer be able to register to vote at the state’s MyVote website.
Comments / 0