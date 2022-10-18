ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

SWATTING Call Reported at SPASH

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Police in Stevens Point say no one was hurt and no active shooter situation was present at SPASH this afternoon, despite a phone call that said otherwise. Portage County Dispatch said the call came in at about 12:04 PM, prompting a heavy police presence...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
D.C. Everest breaks ground on new indoor athletic facility

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Construction began Tuesday afternoon on Weston’s first multi-million dollar athletic center. The Greenheck Turner Community Center is designed for all ages, and will feature a full-size field, a track, a jump pit, batting cages and simulators. Board members, students, the community, and the Greenheck...
WESTON, WI
Trial Scheduled for Wausau Man Accused of Attempted Homicide

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of shooting another man in the abdomen will go to trial next summer. Marathon County Judge Jacob LaMont scheduled a four-day trial for Richard Mason to begin June 13th, 2023 for one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
WAUSAU, WI

