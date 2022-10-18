Read full article on original website
Nicole Wehr
3d ago
Thank good they found him and he’s ok!Special Ed schools and afterschool behavioral programs need more funding to support the kids and teachers!!! These programs are vital to support families and our neurodiverse loved ones.
Reply(1)
5
MISS Mendo❤707
3d ago
Well he was probably hungry glad he's safebut more help for the program would be condusive for the ones that are runners
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man tries to coax child to leave Petaluma park with him, police say
PETALUMA, Calif. - Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the...
KTVU FOX 2
School bus with children on board fatally strikes bicyclist in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a bicyclist around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Man assaults 3rd grader at Oakland school over alleged bullying, parents say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at an Oakland elementary school say a man walked on to campus and assaulted their 8-year-old son and another student because he thought they were bullying his family member. Oakland police were called to the school, but the parents say, so far there has been no...
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
Armed man slaps someone near Oakley elementary school: Police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated. The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19. Police released a picture later Wednesday from security footage of the person they believe to be the attacker. KRON […]
Berkeley brothers’ funeral delayed due to autopsy backlog
ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — It has been nearly three weeks since two Berkeley brothers were gunned down at a house party in Oakland and the Sotelo Garcia family said they have not been able to properly mourn their loss. An autopsy backlog in Alameda County is the reason for the delay and Oakland’s rising […]
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School
At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
KTVU FOX 2
Windsor girl riding scooter home from school allegedly stalked by masked men
WINDSOR, Calif. - A 14-year-old girl in Windsor was allegedly stalked by two men while riding her scooter home from school, authorities said. According to police, on Wednesday officers received a call around 2:42 p.m. from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men wearing ski masks who jumped out of a van in the Vintage Green neighborhood.
San Jose art teacher arrested for child molestation
An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
Massive fire guts boarded-up restaurant in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road. At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite […]
KTVU FOX 2
Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard, police investigating
ATHERTON, Calif. - Landscapers working on a project at an Atherton home, discovered a car buried in the home's yard on Thursday, police say. The workers discovered the car just before 9 a.m. The home is on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue, police Commander Dan Larson said. Out of...
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley hires private security to patrol area around dorms at night
BERKELEY, Calif. - University of California Berkeley has hired a private security vendor to staff guards outside three of the campus dorm complexes. A university spokesperson said three guards from Treeline Security started working on Friday. They will be monitoring the area around residence hall Units 1, 2 and 3, along with Blackwell Hall, on Durant Avenue and Haste Street from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. seven days a week.
KTVU FOX 2
Two men allegedly stalked Windsor girl on her way home from school, police say
WINDSOR, Calif. - Two men allegedly stalked a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school in Windsor, authorities said. According to police, around Wednesday at 2:42 p.m. a parent called to report their child was confronted by two men wearing ski masks. The men allegedly did a U-turn and followed the girl in the Vintage Green neighborhood.
Comments / 12