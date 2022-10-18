Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear to expand Medicaid coverage to dental, vision and hearing care
FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce. “The...
WUKY
Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
Murray Ledger & Times
Legislators work on child welfare, Medicaid, juvenile justice issues
With just over two months left in the interim session, legislators are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session. This week’s committee meetings focused on some of the greatest challenges facing our state and provided an opportunity to discuss potential solutions. Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee: Members discussed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Murray Ledger & Times
Ashley Cox recognized as Outstanding Graduate Student
MURRAY - Ashley Cox, Murray Middle School fourth-grade teacher, has been selected as the Outstanding Graduate Sudent in the area of school counseling by the University of the Cumberlands. She was selected from approximately 90 graduate candidates. This award was presented to Cox at the recent annual fall conference of the Kentucky School Counselor Association which was held in Lexington.
Murray Ledger & Times
Stack: Kentucky now solidly in ‘living with COVID’ phase
MURRAY – Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack definitively declared the state has moved into a different phase of the COVID-19 pandemic during last week’s Team Kentucky Update.
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear, local prosecutors explain KY marijuana possession laws
MURRAY – President Joe Biden recently signed a proclamation pardoning federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, and he asked governors to consider doing the same. Gov. Andy Beshear took time during last week’s Team Kentucky Update to explain how federal marijuana laws differ from those in Kentucky in an effort to provide context to what the proclamation means for Kentuckians.
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook Oct. 19, 2022
Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.
Murray Ledger & Times
Milling, paving in Hazel starts today
HAZEL – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starting today (Wednesday). This milling and paving project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street at mile point 0.498.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball comes back home to host Bradley, Illinois State
MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
