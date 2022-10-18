Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO