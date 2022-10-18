ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction has begun on Rindge Commons, combining affordable housing with job training

Construction has begun on Rindge Commons, combining affordable housing with job training. A ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday doubled as a fundraising drive for Rindge Commons, a project of the nonprofit developer Just A Start that by completion in 2026 will bring 100 units of lower-income family housing to Cambridge’s Alewife area, along with an education and job-training center.

