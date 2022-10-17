AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their free Downtown Rocks Concert Series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of country/rap/rock singer Jelly Roll who performed with his band on Saturday, Oct. 15. It was one of the largest crowds ever at Fremont Street Experience. Jason DeFord known professionally as Jelly Roll is an American rapper and singer known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf, Tech N9ne and Ryan Upchurch. He is best known for the single “Son of a Sinner” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Rock songs chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Country songs chart.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO