Las Vegas, NV

insideedition.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant "petty." That's when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
constructiondive.com

$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas

Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Country/rap/rock singer Jelly Roll performs at Fremont Street Experience

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their free Downtown Rocks Concert Series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of country/rap/rock singer Jelly Roll who performed with his band on Saturday, Oct. 15. It was one of the largest crowds ever at Fremont Street Experience. Jason DeFord known professionally as Jelly Roll is an American rapper and singer known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf, Tech N9ne and Ryan Upchurch. He is best known for the single “Son of a Sinner” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Rock songs chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Country songs chart.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County official takes steps to ban most pets in stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County official is set to introduce an ordinance to ban sales of dogs, cats, rabbits and pigs throughout all Clark County stores. The proposal would give businesses one year to stop selling all of the listed animals. The discussion caused heated debate in...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

