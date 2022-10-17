Gerald Bostock, the petitioner in the landmark Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton, has settled his employment discrimination lawsuit with Clayton County, Georgia. Bostock’s case addressed the very nature of sexual orientation within the context of federal anti-discrimination law. Bostock was fired after he expressed interest in joining a gay softball league at work. He sued for violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits an employer from “fail[ing] or refus[ing] to hire or [discharging] any individual, or otherwise discriminat[ing] against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”

