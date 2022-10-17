ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magnolia State Live

Owners of Mississippi apartment complexes agree to pay $123,000 to resolve housing discrimination lawsuit

The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in August that the defendants had violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black prospective residents.
PEARL, MS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lawyer Gets Approval To Serve 6ix9ine’s Probation Officer With Trademark Lawsuit

The rapper’s own attorney admitted that he couldn’t even track 6ix9ine down, resulting in a request to withdraw legal counsel. More legal trouble lies ahead for one Tekashi 6ix9ine, according to a report from AllHipHop. The New York-bred rapper is no stranger to causing trouble, though it seems...
Law & Crime

Petitioner Behind Landmark Supreme Court Ruling in LGBTQ Discrimination Case Settles Lawsuit with Georgia County That Fired Him for Being Gay

Gerald Bostock, the petitioner in the landmark Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton, has settled his employment discrimination lawsuit with Clayton County, Georgia. Bostock’s case addressed the very nature of sexual orientation within the context of federal anti-discrimination law. Bostock was fired after he expressed interest in joining a gay softball league at work. He sued for violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits an employer from “fail[ing] or refus[ing] to hire or [discharging] any individual, or otherwise discriminat[ing] against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
lawstreetmedia.com

Counsel Moves for Settlement Approval and Attorneys’ Fees in 2016 Twitter Securities Litigation

Late last week, a motion for final approval in a class action lawsuit against Twitter was filed in the Northern District of California. This settlement was submitted to the court after over 6 years of litigation. The original lawsuit was brought against Twitter in September of 2016. The suit alleged that the defendant had caused damages to purchasers of Twitter stock between the dates of February 6, 2015 and July 28, 2015 by deceiving investors and withholding previously tracked metrics.

