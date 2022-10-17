Read full article on original website
Related
36 fired DC police officers reinstated, receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Office of the District of Columbia Auditor (ODCA) released the results of an audit into why Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers who were fired were reinstated, how long the reinstatement process lasted, and the financial cost to the District when returning the officers to their jobs. Auditors found that […]
Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge.
Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspends Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr for multiple behavioral violations
CLEVELAND — Official documents say Judge Pinky Carr "conducted business in a manner benefitting a game show host rather than a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court" and the ways she acted "could not help but seriously compromise the integrity of the court." Now, she has been suspended indefinitely...
Owners of Mississippi apartment complexes agree to pay $123,000 to resolve housing discrimination lawsuit
The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in August that the defendants had violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black prospective residents.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lawyer Gets Approval To Serve 6ix9ine’s Probation Officer With Trademark Lawsuit
The rapper’s own attorney admitted that he couldn’t even track 6ix9ine down, resulting in a request to withdraw legal counsel. More legal trouble lies ahead for one Tekashi 6ix9ine, according to a report from AllHipHop. The New York-bred rapper is no stranger to causing trouble, though it seems...
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker headed to federal prison for fraud, money laundering
Former Kentucky lawmaker Robert Goforth was sentenced Monday to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth, who resigned from the Kentucky House in 2021, also faces two years of supervised release, media outlets reported. Goforth ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination...
News4Jax.com
City will move to appeal judge’s ruling on Jacksonville’s newly-drawn districts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For about 90 minutes on Friday, Jacksonville city leaders met in private to discuss litigation strategies after a federal judge ordered them to throw out newly drawn district lines and come up with a new map. Plaintiffs, including voters and local chapters of the NAACP and...
Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit alleging double taxing of worker incomes in Ohio
Without offering an oral or written explanation, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a case Wednesday that was brought by two Summit County taxpayers alleging widespread double taxation of mostly low-income Ohio workers. Akron-based Community Legal Aid said the case was about more than its two clients suing Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Tax...
Mississippi rental company fined for racial discrimination, DOJ said.
The owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company have agreed to pay damages to four prospective tenants who helped uncover a pattern of racial discrimination by their employee that violated federal law, the U.S. Justice Department has announced. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in...
Petitioner Behind Landmark Supreme Court Ruling in LGBTQ Discrimination Case Settles Lawsuit with Georgia County That Fired Him for Being Gay
Gerald Bostock, the petitioner in the landmark Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton, has settled his employment discrimination lawsuit with Clayton County, Georgia. Bostock’s case addressed the very nature of sexual orientation within the context of federal anti-discrimination law. Bostock was fired after he expressed interest in joining a gay softball league at work. He sued for violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits an employer from “fail[ing] or refus[ing] to hire or [discharging] any individual, or otherwise discriminat[ing] against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”
lawstreetmedia.com
Counsel Moves for Settlement Approval and Attorneys’ Fees in 2016 Twitter Securities Litigation
Late last week, a motion for final approval in a class action lawsuit against Twitter was filed in the Northern District of California. This settlement was submitted to the court after over 6 years of litigation. The original lawsuit was brought against Twitter in September of 2016. The suit alleged that the defendant had caused damages to purchasers of Twitter stock between the dates of February 6, 2015 and July 28, 2015 by deceiving investors and withholding previously tracked metrics.
Comments / 0