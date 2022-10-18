Read full article on original website
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
KFVS12
Calloway County celebrates 200 years
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - To celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Fiscal Court will host the public at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park on November 3. According to a release from the court, the Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will begin at the Rotary Amphitheater with a...
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
Murray Ledger & Times
Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball comes back home to host Bradley, Illinois State
MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Murray Ledger & Times
Committee discusses Founders Day plans
MURRAY – The Calloway County Bicentennial Committee has been planning a Founders Day event to celebrate the county’s official 200th birthday for more than a year, and it is now only two weeks away. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and other committee members discussed what is in store for...
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
KFVS12
Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in an assault investigation in Livingston County. According to KSP, troopers and deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to a home on Carrsville road...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 20, 2022
Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray, Kentucky. He was born April 22, 1964, in Murray and was the co-owner and operator of the Crew Hair Salon in Murray. He was a member and former deacon of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans
MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face tall task in seeking first win of year against Logan
MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer never gets out of gate in loss at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Two weeks ago, Murray State seemed to be a player in the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Racers had just stunned first-place Missouri State on the road and had scored seven goals in a win against Illinois State to gallop; their way into a tie for third place. What has followed has been one disappointment after another.
Murray Ledger & Times
Milling, paving in Hazel starts today
HAZEL – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starting today (Wednesday). This milling and paving project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street at mile point 0.498.
