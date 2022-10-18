Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Committee discusses Founders Day plans
MURRAY – The Calloway County Bicentennial Committee has been planning a Founders Day event to celebrate the county’s official 200th birthday for more than a year, and it is now only two weeks away. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and other committee members discussed what is in store for...
Murray Ledger & Times
Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women picked 4th, Young All-Valley in preseason polls
ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face tall task in seeking first win of year against Logan
MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball comes back home to host Bradley, Illinois State
MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer never gets out of gate in loss at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Two weeks ago, Murray State seemed to be a player in the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Racers had just stunned first-place Missouri State on the road and had scored seven goals in a win against Illinois State to gallop; their way into a tie for third place. What has followed has been one disappointment after another.
Murray Ledger & Times
Milling, paving in Hazel starts today
HAZEL – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starting today (Wednesday). This milling and paving project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street at mile point 0.498.
Murray Ledger & Times
Ashley Cox recognized as Outstanding Graduate Student
MURRAY - Ashley Cox, Murray Middle School fourth-grade teacher, has been selected as the Outstanding Graduate Sudent in the area of school counseling by the University of the Cumberlands. She was selected from approximately 90 graduate candidates. This award was presented to Cox at the recent annual fall conference of the Kentucky School Counselor Association which was held in Lexington.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets UNI today on road
MURRAY — Missouri Valley Conference points and assists leader Saraya Young leads Murray State women’s soccer as they face Northern Iowa today at 3 p.m. at UNI Soccer Field in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers currently sit at sixth in the MVC standings with each of their two games this week vital to conference tournament seeding.
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook Oct. 19, 2022
Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers must lick wounds from loss to prepare for No. 1 Mayfield
MURRAY —After Friday night’s 23-20 loss to Kentucky Class 2A 1st District football foe Caldwell County in Princeton, the Murray High Tigers find themselves behind the eight-ball in regard to playoff implications. A win in the contest would have had the Tigers (4-4, 2-1) sitting at 3-0 in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans
MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
