Washington State

ABC6.com

Source: First lady coming to Rhode Island to support McKee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Rhode Island to support Gov. Dan McKee’s gubernatorial campaign. A source with knowledge of the visit confirmed to ABC 6 News the First Lady will be in Rhode Island next week. GoLocalProv was first to report that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11

Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
FLORIDA STATE
GoLocalProv

Kalus and McKee Battle Wednesday With Dueling Press Conferences

On Wednesday, Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for Governor, will host holding a press conference at which former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice and now corporate lawyer Bob Flanders is scheduled to present “the case as to why Ashley’s plan to roll back the 47% rate hike on electricity and collection of the 4.2% Gross Receipts Tax is legally sound.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island DEM reports first domestic of avian flu in the state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials announced the first domestic case of avian flu in the state Friday. According to officials, the case was found in non-commercial backyard flock in Newport County. Officials said that agency employees humanely euthanized the the small, mixed flock...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
capecoddaily.com

Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have both endorsed fellow Republican Jesse Brown in his bid for the 9th Massachusetts congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Baker praised Brown as the “common sense, fiscally responsible” candidate to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Brown’s experience in the military […] The post Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportthisweek.com

Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization

A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has started to mix in some dedicated tautog trips, along with their cod and sea bass trips. The results were solid over the weekend on all trips, followed by a great trip by Captain Cole on Tuesday before the wind machine took over. He worked a tight zone and was rewarded with a full boat limit of nice tautog, even though it took a bit of time to dial in for some anglers. The weather has been tough for the rest of the week, but the weekend is looking great, and they still have some spots, so be sure to book asap!
RHODE ISLAND STATE

