The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has started to mix in some dedicated tautog trips, along with their cod and sea bass trips. The results were solid over the weekend on all trips, followed by a great trip by Captain Cole on Tuesday before the wind machine took over. He worked a tight zone and was rewarded with a full boat limit of nice tautog, even though it took a bit of time to dial in for some anglers. The weather has been tough for the rest of the week, but the weekend is looking great, and they still have some spots, so be sure to book asap!

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO