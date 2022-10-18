Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Source: First lady coming to Rhode Island to support McKee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Rhode Island to support Gov. Dan McKee’s gubernatorial campaign. A source with knowledge of the visit confirmed to ABC 6 News the First Lady will be in Rhode Island next week. GoLocalProv was first to report that...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11
Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
GoLocalProv
Kalus and McKee Battle Wednesday With Dueling Press Conferences
On Wednesday, Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for Governor, will host holding a press conference at which former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice and now corporate lawyer Bob Flanders is scheduled to present “the case as to why Ashley’s plan to roll back the 47% rate hike on electricity and collection of the 4.2% Gross Receipts Tax is legally sound.”
Democrats are putting money and resources into … Rhode Island
Republican Allan Fung is leading the polls in a congressional district Democrats have held since 1991.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DEM reports first domestic of avian flu in the state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials announced the first domestic case of avian flu in the state Friday. According to officials, the case was found in non-commercial backyard flock in Newport County. Officials said that agency employees humanely euthanized the the small, mixed flock...
whatsupnewp.com
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
capecoddaily.com
Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have both endorsed fellow Republican Jesse Brown in his bid for the 9th Massachusetts congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Baker praised Brown as the “common sense, fiscally responsible” candidate to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Brown’s experience in the military […] The post Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
New electric bike rebate program honors journalist, clean energy advocate
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced an electric bike rebate program in honor of a journalist, who was a clean energy advocate. Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program is an extension of the Driving Rhode Island to Vehicle Electrification (DRIVE EV) program. Niedowski...
Turnto10.com
newportthisweek.com
Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization
A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
fallriverreporter.com
Poll: Massachusetts voters favor income surtax, preserving immigrant license law
OCT. 20, 2022…..Nearly six in 10 likely voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver’s licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling...
McKee defends debate comments after RIDE reveals state got RICAS scores Sept. 12
The education department has insisted there is no delay in releasing the scores while also warning a staff shortage has slowed the process.
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
ABC6.com
Design review process for Rhode Island’s new state health lab gets underway
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The public design review process for Rhode Island’s new state health lab will get underway at the I-195 Redevelopment Commission meeting Wednesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Dan McKee announced that the new life sciences building being built on the former Interstate 195 land in...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
NECN
How Voters Feel About Millionaire's Tax, Driver's License Ballot Questions
Nearly six in 10 likely Massachusetts voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver's licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling Group survey of...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has started to mix in some dedicated tautog trips, along with their cod and sea bass trips. The results were solid over the weekend on all trips, followed by a great trip by Captain Cole on Tuesday before the wind machine took over. He worked a tight zone and was rewarded with a full boat limit of nice tautog, even though it took a bit of time to dial in for some anglers. The weather has been tough for the rest of the week, but the weekend is looking great, and they still have some spots, so be sure to book asap!
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
Question 1: What you need to know about the proposed millionaires tax in Massachusetts
Question 1 would levy an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, to be put toward education and transportation. The battle over the so-called “millionaires tax” has dominated TV airwaves leading up to the Nov. 8 election, when Massachusetts voters will decide whether to raise taxes for the state’s highest earners.
