ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal, a potentially lengthy process, and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months. “In my view, Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions,” Nichols said before he imposed the sentence. “Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mike Crapo

Mike Crapo is either deliberately or inadvertently misleading the people of Idaho. As part of his campaign, he has been running ads that complain that Biden's open borders are responsible for the influx of fentanyl into this country, of course including Idaho. This is demonstrably false (https://reason.com/2022/10/17/dont-blame-migrants-and-open-borders-for-fentanyl-entering-the-country). As the subheading...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: We are better than this

I was appalled to see the mailer delivered to thousands of Pocatellans this week from two legislative candidates opposing Rep. James Ruchti and Nate Roberts. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, I can’t define obscenity, “but I know it when I see it.”
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Armageddon

Do you prefer the nuclear option with a side dish of fallout, or the cyber attack option with banks, airports, and utilities out of business? Thanks to the inept Biden administration we have to face another crisis with no good options. So far, no nukes, but the cyber war has already started. Armageddon is not another Biden gaffe that his minders can simply walk back the next day.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy