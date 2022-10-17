Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Black Republican candidate slams the 'sad' Congressional Black Caucus for backing her white Democrat opponent
A female black Republican running for the House of Representatives in Indiana is criticizing the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Thursday for donating a hefty sum to her opponent, who is a white male Democrat. Recent campaign finance documents show the CBC PAC gave $5,000 to Rep. Frank Mrvan's re-election...
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal, a potentially lengthy process, and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months. “In my view, Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions,” Nichols said before he imposed the sentence. “Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes.”
Wave or drop in the bucket? Why predictions of abortion driving votes are flopping
If a wave is coming, inflation and worries about the economy will mean it’s red and not blue. [Opinion]
Mike Crapo
Mike Crapo is either deliberately or inadvertently misleading the people of Idaho. As part of his campaign, he has been running ads that complain that Biden's open borders are responsible for the influx of fentanyl into this country, of course including Idaho. This is demonstrably false (https://reason.com/2022/10/17/dont-blame-migrants-and-open-borders-for-fentanyl-entering-the-country). As the subheading...
Opinion: We are better than this
I was appalled to see the mailer delivered to thousands of Pocatellans this week from two legislative candidates opposing Rep. James Ruchti and Nate Roberts. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, I can’t define obscenity, “but I know it when I see it.”
Opinion: Armageddon
Do you prefer the nuclear option with a side dish of fallout, or the cyber attack option with banks, airports, and utilities out of business? Thanks to the inept Biden administration we have to face another crisis with no good options. So far, no nukes, but the cyber war has already started. Armageddon is not another Biden gaffe that his minders can simply walk back the next day.
