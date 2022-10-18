ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities

Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century

The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
NEW HAVEN, CT
nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security. “In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,”...
HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

M&T Bank Focuses on Community Involvement

M&T Bank is celebrating its first multicultural branch in Greater Hartford, cutting the ribbon on a new branch on Main St. in East Hartford. “This bank will meet the community where they live,” said East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh. “The opening of the East Hartford multicultural branch illustrates our...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

West Haven’s Halloween on the Green set for Oct. 29

WEST HAVEN, Oct. 20, 2022 — The city’s sixth annual Halloween on the Green is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”. The “spooktacular” event for children of all ages will kick off at 5 p.m. with a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path

A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
NBC Connecticut

Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police

Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

M&T launches ‘multicultural banking center’ in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new bank in East Hartford promises a community hub for people who might not speak much English. M&T Bank promises something different. At the ribbon cutting, they called it a “Multicultural Banking Center.” “People may not have Social Security numbers yet, but by introducing them into the banking system, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

East Hartford spending $175K on mural initiative

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of East Hartford will invest $175,000 over the span of three years to fund murals. Rise Up for Arts, a nonprofit art organization, plans to raise money to meet that investment. “We really want to provide a space and opportunity for residents to come together as a community, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

