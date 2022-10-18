Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
NBC Connecticut
Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities
Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
Yale Daily News
Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century
The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security. “In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,”...
Waterbury, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Waterbury. The Housatonic Valley Regional High School volleyball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on October 19, 2022, 13:45:00.
Breeze Airways announces fall flights out of Hartford
Breeze Airways, the seriously nice low-fare airline just announced a fall travel season fare sale to six destinations from Hartford.
Bristol Press
City government offices, Bristol Public Schools facilities will be closed Friday
BRISTOL – Both city government offices and Bristol Public Schools facilities are slated to be closed Friday with the observation of a funeral for both of Bristol’s fallen police officers following last week’s shooting. The event is set to happen at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler...
cbia.com
M&T Bank Focuses on Community Involvement
M&T Bank is celebrating its first multicultural branch in Greater Hartford, cutting the ribbon on a new branch on Main St. in East Hartford. “This bank will meet the community where they live,” said East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh. “The opening of the East Hartford multicultural branch illustrates our...
cityofwesthaven.com
West Haven’s Halloween on the Green set for Oct. 29
WEST HAVEN, Oct. 20, 2022 — The city’s sixth annual Halloween on the Green is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”. The “spooktacular” event for children of all ages will kick off at 5 p.m. with a...
Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight
Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
South Windsor Council questions need for portable classrooms
SOUTH WINDSOR — Town Council members expressed concerns Monday about the need for two portable classrooms at the newly built Philip R. Smith Elementary School and asked if there were a better way to create more space for the town’s rising enrollment. At Monday’s Town Council meeting, school...
Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path
A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
NBC Connecticut
Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police
Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
M&T launches ‘multicultural banking center’ in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new bank in East Hartford promises a community hub for people who might not speak much English. M&T Bank promises something different. At the ribbon cutting, they called it a “Multicultural Banking Center.” “People may not have Social Security numbers yet, but by introducing them into the banking system, […]
Local pediatricians warn of uptick in RSV this season
Local pediatricians are warning that school absentee lists could be long and hospital ICUs could be full this fall with an already busy season for respiratory viruses.
East Hartford spending $175K on mural initiative
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of East Hartford will invest $175,000 over the span of three years to fund murals. Rise Up for Arts, a nonprofit art organization, plans to raise money to meet that investment. “We really want to provide a space and opportunity for residents to come together as a community, […]
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
