Las Vegas, NV

Overnight closures continue through Friday in Las Vegas

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should expect delays overnight during the week of Oct. 17 as the southbound portion of the I-15 at the 215 northeast will close.

The closure will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from Monday, Oct. 17 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 21.

Traffic will be detoured to the Tropical Parkway off-ramp to Tropical parkway to the I-15 southbound on-ramp.

The closure is due to the installation of a pedestrian fence on the existing Tropical Parkway bridge over I-15.

The I-15/CC-215 North Interchange project is nearing completion and will include new ramps, flyovers, and I-15/215 street connections to complete a system-to-system interchange configuration where the northern I-15 meets the Clark County 215 Las Vegas Beltway.

