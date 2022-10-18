Overnight closures continue through Friday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should expect delays overnight during the week of Oct. 17 as the southbound portion of the I-15 at the 215 northeast will close.
The closure will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from Monday, Oct. 17 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 21.
Traffic will be detoured to the Tropical Parkway off-ramp to Tropical parkway to the I-15 southbound on-ramp.
The closure is due to the installation of a pedestrian fence on the existing Tropical Parkway bridge over I-15.
The I-15/CC-215 North Interchange project is nearing completion and will include new ramps, flyovers, and I-15/215 street connections to complete a system-to-system interchange configuration where the northern I-15 meets the Clark County 215 Las Vegas Beltway.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0