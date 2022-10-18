UPDATE: $500K in damage to Vincennes business from fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to a Vincennes business.

According to Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith, firefighters arriving on scene initially found flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes Monday night.

Chief Smith said the call came in at 11:56 p.m. and crews were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. battling the flames. While the building isn’t considered a loss, the fire did cause approximately $500,000 in damage according to Smith.

Chief Smith added that his department is working with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to assist in their investigation into what caused the fire. Smith said heavy equipment is needed to assist in the cleanup and debris removal so investigators can reach where they believe the fire to have started.

Original : Multiple fire crews responded to a “significant fire” at a body shop located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes overnight, according to Knox County Dispatch.

As of 4:30 a.m. eastern, crews had put the fire out and cleared the scene. No one was hurt in the blaze.

A dispatcher tells us a fire investigator has been called in to look into the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.

No other details are available at this time. We will keep you updated as we get new information.

