Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Free weekly swan tours offered in Yuba County by California Department of Fish and Wildlife November 5 to January 7D.J. EatonYuba County, CA
Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29
Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings. That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building.
riolindamessenger.com
Complete High Speed Rail Failure
As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
KCRA.com
PG&E customers in 13 California counties could have power shut off this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 13 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. Two tribal communities could also see shutoffs. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
New apartment building proposed for West Sacramento's Bridge District
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new multi-family apartment complex is coming to advance the growing Bridge District along West Sacramento's Riverfront. The city of West Sacramento and Fulcrum Property, who has taken on a majority of new infrastructure projects in the Bridge District, are partnering to plan the first multi-family apartment complex proposed for the developing neighborhood.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom City Council repeals garage sale ordinance
Like having garage sales? Well now you can do it more often in Folsom to make some of that needed extra gas money. At its regular meeting last week, Folsom City Council members repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city.In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
galtheraldonline.com
Planning approves permit for semitruck yard in industrial area
The Galt Planning Commission approved a permit for a proposed truck yard on Live Oak Avenue at its Oct. 13 regular meeting. It also learned that new state legislation means a housing ordinance in the process of passage needs to be pulled and reworked. City staff said the proposed truck...
What are Sacramento’s rainiest months and what is the city’s average annual rainfall?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures cool down in the fall and winter in Sacramento, that is when the city typically has its rainfall, according to weather data from the previous three decades from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA’s data says Sacramento receives rain about 58 days a year and nearly all of […]
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: He once was homeless. Now he is a captain with the Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento Fire Captain Richard Alamo didn’t grow up with a stable and secure family. “So, to me, I feel like the Sacramento Fire Department adopted me,” he said. Born in East Los Angeles, Alamo was raised by his grandmother. Money was tight, and at times the two experienced homelessness.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
Black youth mental health advocates in Sacramento look to cannabis tax-based funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An estimated $10 million in annual funding for youth development and wellness programs in Sacramento hinges on Measure L, a ballot proposal that would secure funding equivalent to 40% of the city's cannabis business tax revenues. When city councilmembers approved the measure in July for voters...
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
