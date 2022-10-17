ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
The Yankees Can’t Stop Doing 1 Unfortunate Thing

The ALCS has already started quite poorly for the New York Yankees. A usually prolific offense has been held to just two runs in each of the first two games of the ALCS. As a result, the Yankees will travel back home to the Bronx trailing the Houston Astros, 2-0, in danger of being swept out of the postseason.
BRONX, NY
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
HOUSTON, TX
Video Shows A Deafening Chant From Padres Fans

The San Diego Padres have another star filling the void at shortstop this season who is just as exciting of a player as Tatis is. Tatis is obviously suspended 80 games and also has dealt with injuries, but that has opened up the door for Ha-Seong Kim. And it’s safe...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings

Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros

"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA
Mets' Jacob deGrom no longer a fan-favorite?

Ace Jacob deGrom may have thrown his final pitch as an employee of the New York Mets at a point where his popularity among members of the club's fan base has arguably never been lower. For a survey shared by Tim Britton of The Athletic, only 3.8 percent of respondents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award

This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade

However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones. With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”
AUBURN, CA

