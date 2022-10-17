Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Could the Mets enter the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes after his latest comments?
Making an aggressive swing for Shohei Ohtani would make this New York Mets offseason an electrifying one, to say the least. For some time now, there has been speculation surrounding the versatile star. It came mostly as a result of the struggles had by the Los Angeles Angles, along with Ohtani being due for a big payday.
The Yankees Can’t Stop Doing 1 Unfortunate Thing
The ALCS has already started quite poorly for the New York Yankees. A usually prolific offense has been held to just two runs in each of the first two games of the ALCS. As a result, the Yankees will travel back home to the Bronx trailing the Houston Astros, 2-0, in danger of being swept out of the postseason.
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
Video Shows A Deafening Chant From Padres Fans
The San Diego Padres have another star filling the void at shortstop this season who is just as exciting of a player as Tatis is. Tatis is obviously suspended 80 games and also has dealt with injuries, but that has opened up the door for Ha-Seong Kim. And it’s safe...
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros
"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Donovan Mitchell Is The First Player In Cavs History To Do This To Open A Season
Donovan Mitchell has been off to a hot start with his new team!. Even though the Cavs dropped the season opener up in Toronto, Mitchell was doing a little bit of everything including scoring. He was one of the first players in Clevland history to have a 30-point game in his Cavs debut.
Roger Clemens dances around comparing Yankees' Aaron Judge to players with PED ties
Roger Clemens apparently wanted no part of comparing New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge to previous sluggers accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during their careers. Clemens, a former Yankees and Houston Astros starter, tossed the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between...
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Mets' Jacob deGrom no longer a fan-favorite?
Ace Jacob deGrom may have thrown his final pitch as an employee of the New York Mets at a point where his popularity among members of the club's fan base has arguably never been lower. For a survey shared by Tim Britton of The Athletic, only 3.8 percent of respondents...
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade
However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones. With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”
