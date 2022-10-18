Black History Month: Sara Misir changed career after fracturing her skull and was first female Caribbean to race for Formula Woman

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver says Red Bull cost cap breach 'brings up emotion' of controversial Max Verstappen title
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap has brought up "emotion" from agonisingly losing out in his 2021 world championship battle with Max Verstappen. Mercedes driver Hamilton was denied an eighth world championship in controversial circumstances as an unprecedented call by race director...
SkySports
FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton hits out at W Series collapse | Formula 1 committed to female racers
Lewis Hamilton believes more help should have been afforded to W Series after its 2022 season ended early due to financial problems. The all-female motorsport series was supposed to hold its penultimate round of the year in support of this weekend's Formula 1 United States GP, however fundraising issues led to them curtailing their season early.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash
Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Olly Murphy stable tour: Warren Chase trainer highlights his horses to follow including Go Dante and Brewin'upastorm
Stratford-upon-Avon trainer Olly Murphy continues to go from strength to strength as he enters his fifth season in training with a host of graded performers based at his Warren Chase stables. That includes stable star Brewin'upastorm, a Grade Two winner with close to £200,000 in prize money to his name...
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien aiming for 11th Vertem Futurity triumph at Doncaster
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his lowdown on the big race on Saturday, the Group One Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster. The Vertem Futurity Trophy (3:35) is the last Group One of the British Flat season and in the past few years it has developed into a bit of a benefit for Aidan O'Brien.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed winner Princess Shabnam bids to defy hefty penalty at Wolves
Princess Shabnam won a nice Listed contest at Pontefract earlier this season and will aim to defy top weight in the feature event at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7.15 Wolverhampton - Princess goes for another big pot. Trainer Sean Woods has opted to step his star sprinter Princess...
SkySports
Manly Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu open up on "pride" jersey boycott
Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in...
SkySports
Perfect Power retired: Richard Fahey's dual Royal Ascot winner to stand at Dalham Hall Stud next year
Three-time Group One-winning sprinter Perfect Power has been retired to stud. The Richard Fahey-trained star - owned by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum - will stand at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud next year. The son of Ardad, who flew home to win the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last...
SkySports
South Asians in football: Nity Raj wants action as Brentford's Deji Davies named FA Inclusion Advisory Board chair
Brentford FC director Nity Raj says football has a long way to go to normailse the presence of British South Asians across the elite game. British South Asians are the largest single ethnic minority group in Britain, but remain heavily under-represented across the English game - an issue that football has failed to effectively tackle up to this point.
SkySports
Dan Evans into European Open quarter-finals but Jack Draper beaten | Cam Norrie through in Stockholm
Dan Evans is into the quarter-finals of the European Open after a comfortable win over Constant Lestienne in Antwerp. Evans, seeded fifth, needed only 75 minutes to dispatch the Frenchman 6-2 6-1 as he chases his first tour-level title of the season. The 32-year-old won 82 per cent of his...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland reach Super 12s and eliminate West Indies with crushing win in Hobart
Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart. Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.
SkySports
Rainbow Laces: Stonewall reveals stats that show 'fantastic progress' in fight for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport
Stonewall is launching its award-winning Rainbow Laces campaign for a ninth year and calling on fans to keep up the fight for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport after new research showed 'fantastic progress'. New research from ICM/Walnut and Stonewall shines a light on the transformative impact of the iconic Rainbow Laces...
Comments / 0