Black History Month: Sara Misir changed career after fracturing her skull and was first female Caribbean to race for Formula Woman

Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart. Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.

13 HOURS AGO