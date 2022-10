| Photo courtesy of the South Gate Police Department

South Gate police asked for the public’s help to find a runaway 11-year-old girl.

Edekyne Mariah Madrigal was

around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 in South Gate, police said.

Madrigal is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 139 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on whereabouts was asked to call South Gate police at 323-563-5436 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.