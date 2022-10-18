ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

4 stabbings, 1 fatal, in Long Beach; police arrest suspect

By City News Service Inc., Staff
 3 days ago
A series of stabbings in Long Beach on Monday left a woman dead, three men injured, and a man in custody, police said.

The first stabbing occurred about 5:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Brandon Fahey of the Long Beach Police Department told City News Service.

A woman with stab wounds to her upper body was taken to a hospital, where she died, Fahey said. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

About 6:25 a.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Olive Avenue on a report of a stabbing. A man with stab wounds to his upper body was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 7:05 a.m., officers were sent Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place on a report of a stabbing and found two males with stab wounds to their upper bodies. One victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other victim was treated at the scene.

A man believed to be homeless, who was in possession of a knife, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing on Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place, Fahey said.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Yohance Sharp of Long Beach who was booked for one count of murder, according to an LBPD statement. His bail was set at $2 million.

The motive for the attacks is under investigation, police said. Investigators believe the stabbings were unprovoked, and the suspect and victims did not know each other.

“Due to the similar circumstances among the incidents, detectives are working to determine if the stabbings are related and to determine the suspect’s involvement in each incident,” Fahey said. “At this time, detectives do not believe there is an active threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

