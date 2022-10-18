ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Chris Cuomo Confronts Kanye Over Health, Antisemitic Comments

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lFTc_0id6A2DA00
NewsNation

Chris Cuomo clashed with Kanye West in an interview on Cuomo’s NewsNation show after the rapper made more antisemitic comments claiming that the “Jewish underground media mafia” has it out for him and that he doesn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic. West made the allegations while talking to Cuomo from the dark back seat of a car Monday night. In response, Cuomo fired back: “Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people—it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.” West responded bluntly: “And I don’t tolerate it as a Black person. What you just said was that you’re trying to say that there isn’t a collective—over 50 percent of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish. You can’t tell me what to do or feel.” In the wide-ranging interview, Ye also discussed Parler , said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump, and criticized Cuomo for asking if he is taking care of his health. “Did you work out this morning?” West said in return. Speaking after the interview, Cuomo called it “a lot” and that while he is not a “hater” of Ye, his antisemitic claims “is a troupe that needs to die. You can have bad dealings with people but some never means all,” he said. “Of course he has the right to say whatever he wants to say in America, but that doesn’t make whatever he says right.”

Read it at NewsNation

Comments / 4

Related
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Vibe

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy