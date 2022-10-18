Chris Cuomo Confronts Kanye Over Health, Antisemitic Comments

NewsNation

Chris Cuomo clashed with Kanye West in an interview on Cuomo’s NewsNation show after the rapper made more antisemitic comments claiming that the “Jewish underground media mafia” has it out for him and that he doesn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic. West made the allegations while talking to Cuomo from the dark back seat of a car Monday night. In response, Cuomo fired back: “Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people—it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.” West responded bluntly: “And I don’t tolerate it as a Black person. What you just said was that you’re trying to say that there isn’t a collective—over 50 percent of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish. You can’t tell me what to do or feel.” In the wide-ranging interview, Ye also discussed Parler , said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump, and criticized Cuomo for asking if he is taking care of his health. “Did you work out this morning?” West said in return. Speaking after the interview, Cuomo called it “a lot” and that while he is not a “hater” of Ye, his antisemitic claims “is a troupe that needs to die. You can have bad dealings with people but some never means all,” he said. “Of course he has the right to say whatever he wants to say in America, but that doesn’t make whatever he says right.”

