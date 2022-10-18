Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Read full article on original website
Related
The family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demands justice
Lina Abu Akleh was thrust onto the global stage after her aunt was killed while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin in May. Her aunt, Shireen Abu Akleh, was the famed Palestinian American correspondent for the Arabic language network Al Jazeera. She spent decades reporting on Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories until she was killed while doing her job.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Pakistan sets a 5-year ban on former Prime Minister Imran Khan holding office
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country...
A $2.5 million prize gives this humanitarian group more power to halt human suffering
Jan Egeland speaks in a calm manner than befits his four decades of humanitarian work, but he becomes increasingly animated when discussing the record number of people currently displaced because of humanitarian crises across the globe. This year alone, the group that he heads, the Norwegian Refugee Council, helped those...
Two new books challenge the sense of inevitable permanence of the Chinese party state
This week, China is treating the world to elaborate political theater mired in secrecy: the 20th Communist Party Congress. It's a gathering of more than 2,000 top party officials to choose the next iteration of leaders, including the next head of the Communist party. Despite occasional pretentions at democratic consensus, this party congress' objective is being carefully managed to signal the opposite: that the party's leader now, Xi Jinping, has absolute control over all levers of power as he continues into his third term in office.
Nations consider sending troops to Haiti, despite troubled past foreign intervention
The United Nations Security Council is considering an international intervention in Haiti to open up aid corridors and resolve what the U.N. secretary-general calls "an absolutely nightmarish situation." Armed gangs have blocked the main fuel terminal in the capital since last month and severed access to aid routes. The country...
Ukrainians keep a wary eye on U.S. midterm elections, fearing a loss of support
KYIV, Ukraine — Sitting on a park bench by a tram stop in Kontraktova Square, Marta Makarova, a 21-year-old budding social media influencer, takes a break from talking with two friends about Instagram to talk instead about the war. Makarova explains how much of their safety depends on U.S. support.
Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor
New Yorker writer Evan Osnos talks about the path of Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China and insinuated himself into the MAGA inner circle. But who is he really working for?. Transcript. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In June of...
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after weeks of criticism and turmoil
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation following weeks of criticism from her opponents and members of her own Conservative Party and the resignation of two of her top Cabinet picks. Truss said she will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen. She...
The U.K. will have 5 prime ministers in just 6 years. What's gone wrong?
LONDON — The United Kingdom used to be synonymous with stable, dependable, if sometimes dull, governance. But the resignation Thursday of Prime Minister Liz Truss — after six weeks in office — shows just how chaotic British politics has become in recent years. Truss is the fourth...
Here are the candidates for the next U.K. leader. Yes, Boris Johnson is one of them
LONDON — Following the resignation of Liz Truss as Britain's fourth prime minister in a little over six years, her Conservative Party — in power since 2010 — is racing to select a replacement. Candidates have until Monday to put their name forward, but party officials have...
Larry the Cat outlasts fourth U.K. prime minister
Britain's prime ministers may come and go, but Larry the Cat is here to stay. The 15-year-old tabby dutifully serves as Chief Mouser of No. 10 Downing Street, the residence and home office of Britain's prime minister, and where countless political decisions affecting the country are made. Larry outlasted prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and, as of Thursday, the six-week tenure of Liz Truss.
Liz Truss will have a claim to being the U.K.'s shortest-serving prime minister
Liz Truss is expected to leave office as the United Kingdom's prime minister in the coming days. That tenure, which likely will fall short of 60 days, would give her a claim to being Britain's shortest-serving prime minister. George Canning, who is usually thought to hold the record, served for 119 days in 1827 until his death from tuberculosis.
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule
MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the medieval fortified monastery...
How Black Death survivors gave their descendants an edge during pandemics
When the bubonic plague arrived in London in 1348, the disease devastated the city. So many people died, so quickly, that the city's cemeteries filled up. "So the king [Edward III], at the time, bought this piece of land and started digging it," says geneticist Luis Barreiro at the University of Chicago. This cemetery, called East Smithfield, became a mass grave, where more than 700 people were buried together. "There's basically layers and layers of bodies one on top of each other," he says. The city shut down the cemetery when the outbreak ended.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0