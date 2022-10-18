ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demands justice

Lina Abu Akleh was thrust onto the global stage after her aunt was killed while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin in May. Her aunt, Shireen Abu Akleh, was the famed Palestinian American correspondent for the Arabic language network Al Jazeera. She spent decades reporting on Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories until she was killed while doing her job.
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Two new books challenge the sense of inevitable permanence of the Chinese party state

This week, China is treating the world to elaborate political theater mired in secrecy: the 20th Communist Party Congress. It's a gathering of more than 2,000 top party officials to choose the next iteration of leaders, including the next head of the Communist party. Despite occasional pretentions at democratic consensus, this party congress' objective is being carefully managed to signal the opposite: that the party's leader now, Xi Jinping, has absolute control over all levers of power as he continues into his third term in office.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Larry the Cat outlasts fourth U.K. prime minister

Britain's prime ministers may come and go, but Larry the Cat is here to stay. The 15-year-old tabby dutifully serves as Chief Mouser of No. 10 Downing Street, the residence and home office of Britain's prime minister, and where countless political decisions affecting the country are made. Larry outlasted prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and, as of Thursday, the six-week tenure of Liz Truss.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How Black Death survivors gave their descendants an edge during pandemics

When the bubonic plague arrived in London in 1348, the disease devastated the city. So many people died, so quickly, that the city's cemeteries filled up. "So the king [Edward III], at the time, bought this piece of land and started digging it," says geneticist Luis Barreiro at the University of Chicago. This cemetery, called East Smithfield, became a mass grave, where more than 700 people were buried together. "There's basically layers and layers of bodies one on top of each other," he says. The city shut down the cemetery when the outbreak ended.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy