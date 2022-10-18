ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
CNBC

Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
kitco.com

Walking dead US dollar

For more than a year, the US dollar has been gaining strength relative to other currencies, including the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. On Sept. 1 the US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a 20-year high, and as the chart below shows, the index has been risen steadily all year.
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields

Gold prices dropped over 1% to a three-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, further pressured by prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,627.81 per ounce, after touching its lowest since Sept. 28 earlier in the session.
kitco.com

Gold, silver stumble as USDX, U.S. bond yields rise

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a higher-valued U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and by rising U.S. Treasury yields that see the benchmark 10-year note yield above 4.0%. December gold was last down $7.80 at $1,656.20 and December silver was down $0.124 at $18.595.
Markets Insider

The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says

The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
kitco.com

Gold price sinks on strong greenback, rising U.S. Treasury yields

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are down in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals are being punished by a strong U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields. These two bearish elements continue to supersede any other potentially bullish factors for the metals. December gold hit a three-week low today and was last down $19.40 at $1,636.60 and December silver was down $0.235 at $18.365.
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...

