Kentucky State

Area schools earn average scores

By Ken Silva, Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Area schools largely received average scores in the 2021-22 School Report Card released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.

The KDE also released the 2021-22 Assessment and Accountability Results on Tuesday, which breaks down Kentucky’s Accountability System. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Senate Bill 158, which was signed in 2020, Kentucky schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
