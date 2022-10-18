Kevin Dotson says he received death threats on social media after Steelers win over Buccaneers

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 17, 2022 (Pt. 1) 03:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson says he received death threats after Sunday's big win over Tampa Bay.

Dotson says the threats revolved around giving up a sack that led to quarterback Kenny Pickett sustaining a concussion and being forced to leave the game.

He says he felt bad enough about letting that happen.

"I try not to come to them as fans, because I've been a fan my whole life, but I've never felt like I had the right to tell somebody that they should die," Dotson said.

"That's just wild and then people come behind them and say 'Oh yeah, it was bad that they gave you death threats, but we're fans and we should be able to say it," Dotson added.

"You can feel what you want to feel, but to say that, that you can give somebody a death threat is just wild," Dotson said.