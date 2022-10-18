ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

City’s housing element OK’d by State

Moreno Valley’s housing element has been approved by the state. The Housing and Community Development Department approved the certification earlier this month, allowing Moreno Valley to chart its housing future for the next 20 years, according to a statement on the city’s website. “A certified housing element is...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project

The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Shooting death investigation underway in South LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire burns part of house in Fontana on Oct. 20

A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive. Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the...
FONTANA, CA
sbcity.org

City Receives Nearly $2 Million for Speicher Park

And San Bernardino County to Renovate Speicher Park. The City of San Bernardino has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the County of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund major upgrades to Rick Speicher Family Memorial Park. San Manuel has committed $1 million...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

Elderly woman killed in Brentwood house fire

LOS ANGELES - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Brentwood early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a two-story home located at 405 S. Cliffwood Avenue and was extinguished within 33 minutes, officials said. The fire was contained to one room.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer due in court

CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona is due in court on Friday. In a previous arraignment, he entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, officials said. The victims, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, and...
CORONA, CA

