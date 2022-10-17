ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 draw: TV channel, live streams

While the men's World Cup is fast approaching, it's less than 12 months until the biggest event on the women's sporting calendar - Women's World Cup 2023. In preparation for the tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year, FIFA will conduct the draw to see which nations will square off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy