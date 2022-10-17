Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
ng-sportingnews.com
Netherlands World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Dutch national football team roster for Qatar
The Netherlands enter the FIFA 2022 World Cup as an international enigma. They produce some of the top talent across the European club landscape but have fallen short at the international level for almost the last decade. Following a superb showing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 draw: TV channel, live streams
While the men's World Cup is fast approaching, it's less than 12 months until the biggest event on the women's sporting calendar - Women's World Cup 2023. In preparation for the tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year, FIFA will conduct the draw to see which nations will square off.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why was Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa? Results record and candidates for next manager
Steven Gerrard's first taste of Premier League management has lasted less than one year. The Liverpool legend was sacked by Aston Villa on October 20, 2022 - just 22 days short of his appointment 12 months ago. Gerrard was appointed by Villa after achieving success with Rangers in Scotland but...
ng-sportingnews.com
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for MLS playoffs El Trafico derby match
Fans will be treated to the second-ever MLS Cup Playoff edition of El Trafico as LAFC host LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium on Thursday. These two teams have played to some absolutely bonkers finishes in recent memory, quickly becoming one of the most intense rivalries in the league.
Comments / 0