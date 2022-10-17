ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
draysbay.com

Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base

There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.

