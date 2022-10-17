Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. very supportive of team during postseason run
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
Dodgers News: Two LA Stars Among the Finalists for NL Hank Aaron Award
Dodgers Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are among the eight finalists for the NL Hank Aaron Award, given annually to the best offensive player in each league.
Padres’ Wil Myers parties with fans at San Diego bar after NLDS win
San Diego is partying like it's 1998 -- that's when the Padres last made the National League Championship Series.
NBC Sports
Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
draysbay.com
Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach
The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres in NLCS opener
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base
There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
