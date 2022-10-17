Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paulette Ann Durfee
Paulette Ann Durfee, 65, a resident of Rigby, Idaho returned to her Father in Heaven at 9:05 am on October 17, 2022 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Paulette, known as Pauli to her family, was born on November 24, 1956 in Orem, Utah to Thomas...
Dennis Patrick Dailey
Dennis Patrick Dailey, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022. He was born on November 26, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Robert Franklin Dailey and Jeanette Enea Dailey. He grew up and attended schools in Milwaukee and graduated from James Madison High School. In...
Veterans Day parade to return to Pocatello after 80 years
POCATELLO – After an 80 year hiatus, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will be returning on Saturday, November 12. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the parade committee have been working more than five months to bring it back. Though it had a few bumps in the beginning, committee members are determined to make sure veterans in the community are honored for their service, and to give the public a chance to get to know them.
Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership
IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled after Thursday morning crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Around 40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled into a parking lot in Idaho Falls after a crash between a Jeep and a semi-truck on Thursday. The crash happened at about 10 a.m., on the 1500 block of East 17th Street, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Two Idaho Falls City Council members appointed to statewide advisory councils
IDAHO FALLS – Two Idaho Falls City Council members have been appointed to two statewide councils that give representation for Eastern Idaho in important policy areas. Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman received an appointment from the Idaho Transportation Department Board to the state Public Transportation Advisory Council (PTAC). Ziel-Dingman will serve alongside five others from across the state to advise the department on issues and policies regarding public transportation in Idaho. PTAC plans activities, identifies transportation needs and promotes coordinated transportation systems across Idaho.
Leaf collection in Idaho Falls to begin on Monday
IDAHO FALLS — Courtesy of the Idaho Falls Street Division, residents will once again receive help with leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 24. City residents may rake their leaves – free of branches and other debris – into the curb the week before their scheduled collection date. The Street Division will collect the leaves that are not bagged and haul them away.
Three competing for seat on Teton County Commission
DRIGGS — Mike Whitfield, the Democratic incumbent on the Teton County Commission, is being challenged by two opponents in the upcoming election. Republican John Smaellie and Independent Penny Vasquez are also vying for seat 2 on the commission. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses,...
Students are invited to a college fair coming to Idaho Falls High School this Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS — Over 40 colleges from six different states are coming to Idaho Falls this week to help students plan their future after high school. The Southeast Idaho College Fair will take place this Wednesday at Idaho Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ninth-grade to...
Town Hall meeting planned to discuss fentanyl crisis
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
Looking back: Pressure cooker explodes in school kitchen, child’s death under investigation and boys start fire at J.C. Penney
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 in east Idaho history. SHELLEY — A Shelley man received a “terrible beating” from a bartender, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 20, 1904. C.J....
Home video captures early morning car explosion
IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
Pocatello altering 6th Avenue to create street parking for county business
POCATELLO — With an eye on safety and convenience, additional street parking will be created near the Bannock County offices on 6th Avenue. At a recent meeting, the Pocatello City Council voted unanimously to vacate a 300-foot portion of 6th Avenue between East Clark and East Center Street, according to a new release from Bannock County. That portion of the road will be converted to one-way traffic, and diagonal parking will be added to serve the Bannock County Courthouse, Elections Office and Annex.
Museum of Natural History dinosaur exhibit opens this week
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History will host a hands-on experience Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release from Idaho State University. During the event, visitors will see which dinosaurs have been found in Idaho and get a glimpse of the Buzzsaw Shark. Professors, students and museum staff will also show how ISU is on the “cutting edge of fossil research” with their latest discoveries.
Life Lessons: Dick Storer shares about his time in the military and where it led
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Man sentenced to probation after ‘voices told him’ to run over a man with his car
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who told officers that “voices” instructed him to run over another man with his vehicle has been sentenced. Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was sentenced to four years probation on Monday by Judge Alan Stephens after accepting a plea agreement. According to...
Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of first snowfall of the season
IDAHO FALLS – A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Idaho beginning Friday night and extending to Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting several inches of snow in mountain areas above 7,000 feet. This includes areas in and around Island Park and the mountains along the Wyoming, Utah and Montana borders.
School district gets creative to attract teachers and paraprofessionals
POCATELLO — Pocatello education leaders are getting creative to try and better serve their special education students and preschool children. Tuesday night the board of trustees unanimously approved offering stipends and raising wages for these hard-to-fill positions. Four of Pocatello’s Head Start classrooms — geared toward helping young children...
Abduction suspect is armed and still on the loose, police say in new update
The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department. Upon receiving further information, it is believed the possible abduction occurred in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Further information obtained leads us to believe the person of interest is a slender male, unknown race, wearing...
Man appears in court after reportedly trafficking pounds of marijuana
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court Monday after allegedly trafficking over four pounds of marijuana. Daniel Dale Curnutt, 40, was charged with felony drug trafficking of marijuana and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over by police in August. Records show an Idaho...
