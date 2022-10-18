Read full article on original website
▶️ Pioneer High School relocation work in Prineville nearly complete
Construction on relocating Pioneer High School in Prineville is almost done. The school has only 80 students, so there’s a smaller learning environment. The school allows students to catch up or recover credits. Students will have easy access to walk to career and technical education classes and arts classes...
▶️ Bend Sustainability Fund awards $1.45 million to 9 projects open to visitors
More than a million dollars in grants is awarded to nine projects that create sustainable experiences in Bend. The Cascades Theatrical Company performs in a 101 year old building on Greenwood Avenue in downtown Bend. “With a building this old we need a new roof, we need new air conditioning,...
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
▶️ Sisters community conversation event focusses on homelessness
Twice a year, the City of Sisters holds a community conversation event. Thursday night, the focus was homelessness. The event held by Citizen4Community saw six different panelists speak. “We hope that with this wide group of individuals, we will be able to go deeper into the problems that Sisters is...
▶️ Governor candidate Christine Drazan holds homelessness roundtable in Bend
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan made a campaign swing through Bend Thursday. One of her stops was Central Oregon Veterans Village for a roundtable discussion about homelessness, a major issue across the state and certainly in this year’s election. During her time as a state legislator, Drazan helped...
Madras High honors three distinguished alumni
Doug Buettner, Janet Brown and Molly Fuentes will be honored in programs fifth yearMadras High School is celebrating the fifth year of honoring Distinguished Alumni with three honorees. Doug Buettner (Class of 1984), Janet Brown ('75) and Molly Fuentes ('99) will be honored at the school Friday during Homecoming events, including being introduced and celebrated at the football game Friday night. Doug Buettner Doug Buettner, class of 1984, has had a long career working on groundbreaking projects in the field of astronautical engineering. He says the project he's the proudest of was his work on NASA's STARDUST mission,...
Bend City Councilors approve recommendations for Midtown crossings project
In 2020, Bend voters passed a bond measure ultimately funding a key city of Bend project known as the midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing. The project focuses on Greenwood and Franklin Avenue under crossings and Hawthorne avenue over crossing. The project would attempt to widen sidewalks, create new biking lanes,...
▶️ Hundreds flock to Hydro Flask Seconds Sale, raising money for nonprofits
Hundreds of people lined up around the block at the Hydro Flask headquarters in Bend Thursday for the company’s Seconds Sale. And this was in the middle of a work day. The cashless event, which helps raise funds for local nonprofits, started at noon. But people were lined up well before that.
▶️ Bend homeless shelter prepares for the cold: What changes has city made?
As we approach the coldest weekend of fall so far in Central Oregon, and with winter coming, shelters like The Lighthouse in Bend are become increasingly important for unhoused people. The City of Bend says it has increased overnight winter shelter capacity from a maximum of 60 people to 100.
▶️ Columbia River Circuit rodeo finals in Redmond this weekend
The Columbia River Circuit rodeo finals are happening Thursday through Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Oregon, Washington and Northern Idaho make up the Columbia River Circuit for rodeo competition. Professional athletes can choose which circuit they want to compete in. “This rodeo means a few things. You can win...
Bend plans another camp sweep, while residents say they have nowhere to go
Rena has been homeless in Bend for more than six years. In that time, she frequently has had to move camping spots due to camp sweeps by the Oregon Department of Transportation. “You got to watch them throw your stuff away,” Rena, who did not give her last name, said...
Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Haystack Reservoir drained to ‘deadpool status’ for dam repair
If you’re thinking about fishing or boating at Haystack Reservoir this fall, you’d better find another body of water. The reservoir east of Culver was almost completely drained Monday as dam operators draw down the water to make inspections and repairs. The North Irrigation Unit, which operates the dam, says they need to fix the emergency gate which hasn’t been opening and closing properly. All other efforts until now to fix it have failed.
▶️ Haystack Reservoir empty due to problem with control gate inside the dam
Haystack Reservoir near Madras is empty and it’s not because of the drought. “Over the past couple of years we’ve had some issues with our emergency gate. We have a regulating gate and an emergency gate,” said Josh Bailey, general manager of the North Unit Irrigation District that maintains the dam at Haystack Reservoir.
▶️ Local company’s solar-powered solution for preventing agricultural spoilage
A Bend-based company called SolarX Works was not satisfied with traditional uses of solar energy, so they started thinking outside the box. The company has developed a solar generated refrigeration system primarily aimed at preventing agricultural produce spoilage called X-Cold. But it has other potential uses. “Every hour that produce...
Mulch piles catch fire at Knott Landfill in Bend
You may have noticed smoke and fire coming from the area of Knott Landfill in Bend Thursday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue said several large piles of mulch caught fire in the Deschutes Recycling yard at the landfill. The fire was spread by strong winds. Firefighters stopped the fire with...
▶️ Horses wearing costumes for Healing Reins Horsey Halloween Walk-About
Humans aren’t the only Central Oregonians getting in to the Halloween spirit. The therapeutic center Healing Reins will host its annual Horsey Halloween Walk-About Friday at their center east of Bend. The family friendly event runs from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, live...
▶️ Taste This! SuperDeluxe
Some people consider fast-food to be somewhat of a guilty pleasure, but it is convenient and consistent. There are many drive-thru options out there and now you can add SuperDeluxe to your choices in Bend. Emily Kirk sat down for lunch to see what sets them apart in this month’s...
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
▶️ ‘FINALLY!’ Excitement for Bend’s 1st Asian market’s planned spring opening
If you want authentic Asian food products, a lot of the time you’ll have to drive to Eugene or Portland to get them. But one Central Oregon woman is seeking to change that. Two weeks ago, Bend native Jessica Scott launched social media accounts for Tomi Mart, Bend’s first Asian market. The response was an outpouring of hundreds of comments and reactions across Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit.
