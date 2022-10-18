Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
State cites Cass County Jail following inmate escape
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has placed the Cass County Jail on its list of non-compliance following an inmate escape in August. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner...
KTBS
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
Former Columbia County Clerk makes her first court appearance
A former Columbia County Sheriff's Office clerk, charged with stealing thousands of dollars, made her first appearance in court recently.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, El […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Union counties report new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355.
76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17
Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Attorney for rapper Mystikal requests cell phone, social media analysis in rape, assault, drug possession case
Attorney Joel Pearce, who has maintained Tyler's innocence, announced Tuesday that Garrett Discovery, a Minden-based company, was solicited to conduct an unbiased digital analysis.
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
ktoy1047.com
Second child dies after murder-suicide in Shreveport
Two children were kidnapped from an address on Klug Pines Road after a domestic dispute. 25-year-old Anthony Smith then drove the two children to a nearby park before shooting two-year-old Ronnie Marter, 10-month-old Lillian Rose, and then turning the gun on himself. Marter survived the initial gunshot but died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health Center.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office under investigation following incident with driver shot in the face
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is now under investigation following an incident with a driver who was shot in the face. The incident happened Saturday, October 15th, on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville. According to police reports, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy was trying to pullover a […]
ktalnews.com
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday.
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down to 22 in Columbia County
Active COVID-19 cases fell Wednesday in Columbia, Union and Ouachita counties, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,352. Total Active...
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief
On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide
Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
KNOE TV8
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
Comments / 0