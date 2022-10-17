Yes, the James Corden-Balthazar drama continues as the restaurant owner has now offered Corden free food at his establishment for a decade if the TV host apologizes to the staff he allegedly offended. Keith McNally took to social media on Friday (October 21) in response to Corden claiming that he hasn’t “done anything wrong,” amid controversy over his apparent behavior towards servers at McNally’s New York City restaurant. “If [Corden] goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted,” McNally wrote on Instagram. “I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.” Corden was initially called...

