ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Adobe Lightroom is Getting New AI Features: Here's What You Have to Know

Lightroom suite is getting a facelift with new AI features to speed up image editing, which Adobe announced it would roll out this week. The company said new features would showcase AI-powered masking, and enhanced Adaptive Presets. Here's what you have to know about the new features coming to Lightroom:
itechpost.com

New Sonos Update Fixes Arc and Sub Bugs

Sonos troubleshoots volume and Trueplay bugs to enhance system performance following Arc and Sub user complaints. The software 14.18 update recently released by Sonos brings home theater setup optimizations to their soundbars, The Vocal Vixen writes. Sonos Recalibrates Their Sound Systems For Arc and Sub. Since the last update Sonos...
itechpost.com

[Solved] How To Reset Screen Time Passcode On iPhone & iPad

Have you ever faced a situation when you set a passcode for your screen time settings on your iPhone but then forget it? If you can't get into your phone because you forgot the screen time passcode, then you won't be able to keep track of your screen time limits. This could lead to you spending too much time on your phone. We have a solution for you. In this article, we will walk you through how to reset screen time passcode on your iPhone if you forgot the passcode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy