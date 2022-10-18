ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier

Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Android Central

Best Verizon cell phone plans 2022

Verizon has some of the best coverage in the nation and a fast-growing 5G network. If you're considering joining this carrier, these are some of the best Verizon Plans and what to expect!
Android Headlines

Verizon Starts Selling Samsung's Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
The Verge

Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet

Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
BGR.com

We finally have a new update on the Equifax breach settlement

The Equifax data breach settlement, stemming from the 2017 hack of the credit bureau that exposed the information of tens of millions of consumers, is back in the news again — this time, because of emails that have gone out in recent days from the claims administrator overseeing the settlement.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Internet Where There is No Service

The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Android Police

T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones

Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.

