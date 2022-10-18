Read full article on original website
Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
desotocountynews.com
Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams
Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
wcbi.com
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Washington School Generals
That's what the Starkville Academy Volunteers expect when they make the trip to Greenville Friday night to face the Generals. The season may not have gone the way Washington wants with a 2-7 overall record and an 0-4 mark in Class 5A, District 1, but it has not lost the desire to succeed.
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
wtva.com
Mississippi State University has been honored with a Blue Star Memorial
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University was honored with a Blue Star Memorial marker for its outstanding work with U.S. military veterans. This Blue Star Memorial is the only one of its kind at a university in the nation. The event was hosted by the Mississippi Garden Club and...
desotocountynews.com
Tennis classic supports programs for underserved youth
On Saturday Oct. 15, players from Shelby and DeSoto County came together to participate in the 9th Y-MOT Tennis Classic. This year’s tournament was held on the indoor clay courts at the Tunica National Tennis Center. Eighteen players came to play and support a campaign to raise funds benefiting...
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
desotocountynews.com
Fall Cleanup Week in DeSoto County set
Photo: Supervisor Ray Denison helps in the road cleanup to help keep DeSoto County clean. (Courtesy photo) It’s time to clean out the garage, basement, man-cave and she-shed and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and DeSoto County Environmental Services are pleased to announce a Fall Cleanup Week this year.
wtva.com
Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
desotocountynews.com
Expo seeks to bridge a career gap for students
DeSoto County high school sophomores are spending some time this week learning about careers in a unique way. Called “Bridging the Gap – DeSoto County Career Expo,” students are taken to the Landers Center in Southaven where they are allowed to roam the floor, talking with businesses in career technical fields. But they’re not just talking. Students can jump inside a Northwest Community College semi trailer truck cab, get a feel for some machinery, and learn everything from what paramedics do to automotive sales, health sciences and insurance, all careers that don’t necessarily need a four-year college degree.
desotocountynews.com
Purse Project benefit helps House of Grace shelter
Photo: A plethora of items up on a silent auction as part of the Purse Project event Thursday at the Red Barn Reception Hall in Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The statistics House of Grace Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Sarita Drake will recite to you are staggering when asked about the level there is for abuse in a household.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
wtva.com
Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates
The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter of two weeks. Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates. The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter...
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
