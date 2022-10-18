Read full article on original website
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant
The chips will be made for internet-connected devices, electric vehicles and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Addison Independent
Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices
When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
“We won't get back to the $49 million mark,” said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served.” Read the story on VTDigger here: After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times.
A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs
Data shows that Vermonters are sitting in hospital beds because they can’t find subacute care. Hospital officials say the trend is straining their emergency departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs.
WCAX
Can new parking rules attract development while reducing use of cars in Burlington?
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont.
lakeplacidnews.com
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
WCAX
Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major affordable housing project in heart of Waterbury is on the line in a special election to be held next week. Only about 1,500 voters in the village utility district will cast ballots on the project which could have implications for the whole town. Ask...
A Young NEK Dairy Farmer Showcases Her Cows and Life Through TikTok
For Kirbie Nichols, co-owner of Speedwell Farms in Lyndonville, the average workday starts in the barn at 3:30 in the morning, Pop-Tart in hand. It takes her an hour to get the milking units affixed to the first eight of 107 milking cows on the dairy operation she runs with her father, Brian Nichols, and family friend Herbie Bennett.
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there’s more to the story. Read the story on VTDigger here: At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks. It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway. Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
WCAX
2 charged in human smuggling scheme
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2 people have been charged with attempted human smuggling into Vermont from Canada. The U.S Attorney for Vermont says seven people were detained near the Morses Line Port of Entry in Highgate this past Wednesday. Authorities charged Manuel Molina-Romero, 29, and Estefany Arreaga-Herrera with trying to...
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
