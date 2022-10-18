ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Addison Independent

Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices

When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past.
STARKSBORO, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn

LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

2 charged in human smuggling scheme

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2 people have been charged with attempted human smuggling into Vermont from Canada. The U.S Attorney for Vermont says seven people were detained near the Morses Line Port of Entry in Highgate this past Wednesday. Authorities charged Manuel Molina-Romero, 29, and Estefany Arreaga-Herrera with trying to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck

CRAFTSBURY, VT
CRAFTSBURY, VT

